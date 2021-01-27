COLORpockit™ is the intersection of Self-Care, Relaxation, Screen Time Reduction, and Creativity

COLORpockit is Made In The USA COLORpockit is available in five colors COLORpockit™ is a portable coloring system with a lightweight, durable, high-quality plastic case containing 12 coloring postcards, 12 double-sided colored pencils, and a built-in sharpener.

COLORpockit™ salutes the MADE IN THE USA Campaign

I dreamed of this product as someone who loves to color. I also wanted artists to be partners in success and share in the profit from the sales of their work. Encouraging artists will be a priority.” — Dalaine Bartelme, Chief Colorist, COLORpockit

FORT COLLINS, CO, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On-trend is one thing, but on par with an Executive Order, it's the intersection of business getting done in America. As President Biden signed an Executive Order to support manufacturers, businesses, and workers to ensure our future is made in all of America by all of America's workers, the COLORpockit™ team was elated.

COLORpockit™ was conceived, designed, and made in the U.S.A. COLORpockit™ is a portable coloring system with a lightweight, durable, high-quality plastic case containing 12 coloring postcards, 12 double-sided colored pencils, and a built-in sharpener. COLORpockit™ has built a strong following of repeat customers and engaged members via social media. COLORpockit™ is also the perfect gift. COLORpockit™ works as a lap desk securely holding the art with a sliding lid, removable pencil drawer, card storage, and shavings compartment. COLORpockit™ offers over 70 custom refill art decks. COLORpockit™ inspires creativity, relaxation, and sharing amongst family and friends.

The product, conceived by a coloring enthusiast, Dalaine Bartelme, of Fort Collins, Colorado, sparks many joys. "I wanted to make sure art created by artists both freehand and the computer has drawn in ways that fit our format," said Bartelme," I dreamed of this product as someone who loves to color. I also wanted our artists to be partners in our success and share in the profit from the sales of their work. Encouraging artists to approach us with ideas for new coloring decks will be a priority so our customers will always have a fresh supply of fun subjects to color and create."

As stay-at-home orders remain in place for many states, parents are looking for ways to keep their kids entertained and away from their screens. COLORpockit™, designed and manufactured in the U.S.A., makes portable coloring kits for both children and adults, providing a creative outlet and relaxing activity for both you and your kids! COLORpockit™ kits include a food-safe plastic case that acts as a lap desk, 4x6 coloring postcards, custom double-sided colored pencils (24 colors), and a no-mess, built-in sharpener — all of which fits nicely into a purse, backpack, or glove box.

Besides encouraging your kids' creativity, they can also stay connected with distant friends and family by coloring and sending the postcards from COLORpockit™’s library of 60+ coloring decks created by talented artists. There's something for everyone with original decks featuring patterns, nature, characters, and holiday themes. COLORpockit™ decks can also be custom created for specific curriculums, causes, and markets, and artists earn a commission on each sale of the decks they create.

A line extension has already begun. COLORpockit™ has a mascot named Serenity, and she is available as a plush toy. "I knew I wanted COLORpockit™ to have a mascot, who would embody the fun and relaxation we want to share with our customers," stated Dalaine Bartelme, "After a couple of funny attempts, we came up with the sloth, whom I named Serenity. She will be there to encourage all of us to slow down, unplug and enjoy the benefits of coloring."

There are two primary customer types for COLORpockit™, each with some overlapping and some unique requirements. The first group is female adult coloring enthusiasts, an established market with a healthy sales pattern and repeat purchasing in support of their hobbies. COLOR pocket™ fills a clear and unmet need/gap in the marketplace for an all in one portable coloring kit for travel and local activities in waiting rooms and social activities.

The market composition of both ardent and casual enthusiasts. Casual colorists value ease of use, portability, and convenience as primary factors in their purchase. In addition to those qualities, devoted enthusiasts demand quality, new products, and challenges in their craft. The marketing keys for adult enthusiasts revolve around a series of concepts.

The second target is the youth market, comprising 49 million kids between the ages of 6 and 18 in 2020. The youth market overlaps the adult market in that it will usually be parents, grandparents or relatives, and friends who will gift COLORpockit™ to young people. The market is well established, and recurring as new children of appropriate ages are introduced each year. It is a market that values novelty and trends. COLORpocket™ may be presented and customized for educational content or just the action of coloring to increase hand-eye coordination. Many parents in today's world attach high value to activities that might reduce screen time on electronic devices.

COLORpockit™ is available via the company’s website, nationally in gift stores, Walmart.com, amazon.com, and soon, another major national outlet.

