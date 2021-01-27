A Serious Gamer from the NFL World: Philadelphia Eagles’ top cornerback Avonte Maddox visited The Gamer Hour last night
The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com/ ), featured Philadelphia Eagles’ top cornerback Avonte Maddox last night.
Show highlights include Maddox teaming up with Puckett for gameplay in “Fortnite,” and revealing why he enjoys competing in the Fortnite Streamer BowlIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When he’s not roaming the football field, making tackles, breaking up pass plays as a top NFL cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles, Avonte Maddox hunts down opponents in one of his favorite games, “Fortnite” or “Call of Duty.”
A serious gamer, who has even competed in numerous gaming tournaments, including the Fortnite Streamer Bowl and Twitch Rivals Super Games, Maddox brought his gaming skills to The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com), last night, joining esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett.
Some of the topics covered in Puckett’s informative interview with Maddox include how he would describe his cornerback playing style, what it’s like playing as his digital self in “Madden NFL 21,” why competing in the Fortnite Streamer Bowl was one of his favorite gaming experiences and how he’s looking forward to returning to action in the Fortnite Streamer Bowl II in February as the number two ranked Fortnite gamer among NFL players, and what he learned from the esports pros he has teamed up with.
Maddox also revealed who he would bet on for the upcoming Super Bowl if he was in Las Vegas, who is his favorite football player of all time, what is the most rewarding football play or result he can achieve, what sports he played before choosing football, why baseball was his favorite sport and how playing shortstop, second base and centerfield helped his preparation for the NFL, and what are the perks of being an NFL player.
In an exciting gameplay show finale, Maddox and Puckett teamed up in “Fortnite” to try to win the ROCCAT® Challenge. Don’t miss all the gaming fun and Maddox’s and Puckett’s informative game reviews.
You can watch the entire show, which aired on January 26, here:
(https://youtu.be/yI1Nn01OEuA ).
In his off the field gaming pursuits, Maddox has built up an impressive following on Twitch. He enjoys streaming “Fortnite” and “Call of Duty” to his more than 20K Twitch followers as well as “NBA2K,” “Madden,” and “Among Us.”
You can find Maddox on Twitch.tv/AvonteMaddox, IG: @2Live_am, and Twitter: @2Live_am.
In his third year in the NFL, the 24-year-old Maddox’s season was cut short with a knee injury in a mid-December game against the New Orleans Saints. Maddox still played in 10 games in 2020 and had 36 tackles with no interceptions in what turned out to be a disappointing injury-plagued season for the Eagles, who missed the playoffs.
In his rookie season, after being the Eagles’ fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Maddox was ranked second on the team for interceptions and he has continued to grow as a versatile member of their defensive squad playing valuable roles at the cornerback, nickel, and safety positions.
During the 2019 season, Maddox also produced a solid year, playing in 12 games with 38 tackles and one sack.
Before his NFL career, Maddox starred at the University of Pittsburgh, where he recorded 183 tackles in 46 games and led all ACC players with eight INTs during the 2015-17 seasons.
“As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. If you enjoy hearing about celebrities that have grown up with gaming, and who lead interesting busy lives, The Gamer Hour is a must-see and share show,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network.
The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio and produced by Reuters Broadcast Solutions and Esportz Network, is available globally on Fite.TV, (https://www.fite.tv/vl/p/esportz-network/), and more than 50 media distribution platforms.
Sponsored by leading gaming audio and accessory providers Turtle Beach®, its Hamburg, Germany-based PC brand, ROCCAT®, and clothing company H4X, the Gamer Hour features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. This show was designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality, fun, and compelling video-on-demand esports and gaming programming. The first late-night show dedicated to all things gaming and esports puts you the gamer – first and foremost – with your favorite celebrities playing and talking about your favorite games on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT. The show looks to appeal to a broad audience including dedicated gamers and casual gamers through the draw of its celebrity guests.
Fans can view the show and follow upcoming guests and showtimes on The Gamer Hour website and through social media.
Those interested in becoming a show sponsor for The Gamer Hour, appearing as a show guest, or investing please reach out to Esportz Network at info@esportznetwork.com.
ABOUT Esportz Entertainment Corp.
Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. through its Esportz Network, (https://www.esportznetwork.com), one of the largest global esports news organizations with over 90 reporters, photographers, videographers around the world, and a Reuters global partner for esports, is covering esports leagues, teams, athletes, along with the people and the companies behind the sport in a manner that matches the excitement and rapid global growth of esports. Esportz Network is developing additional high-quality programming directed to the broader esports /gaming audience and communities.
