Radix Health Launches on Epic App Orchard Marketplace
Radix Health announces the availability of its products on the Epic App Orchard Marketplace.
We’re excited to launch on the Epic App Orchard Marketplace in order to make it even easier for healthcare groups on the Epic platform to seamlessly roll out our solutions.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix Health, a leading provider of patient access and engagement solutions, announces the availability of its products on the Epic App Orchard Marketplace in order to offer medical practices and hospital groups nationwide the opportunity to enhance provider search, scheduling, and patient engagement capabilities.
— Phil Marsicano, VP of Product Management at Radix Health
Radix’s DASH software leverages integration through Epic App Orchard APIs to provide a digital front door solution to provider groups. The platform’s advanced rules engine, predictive capabilities, and multi-channel messaging optimizes scheduling, improves patient access, and enables provider groups to deliver a more modern consumer experience.
“We’re excited to launch on the Epic App Orchard Marketplace in order to make it even easier for healthcare groups on the Epic platform to seamlessly roll out our solutions to make it easier for patients to see their doctor,” says Phil Marsicano (VP of Product Management at Radix Health).
Marsicano adds, “With Epic’s continued growth in the marketplace and many of our clients leveraging or moving to the Epic platform, we saw this as an integral step in our ongoing mission to help patients easily access their doctors since more than 250 million patients
have a current electronic record in Epic.”
About Radix Health
Radix Health is a technology company that believes patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity, and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey -- from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit radixhealth.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.
Ellen Sirull
Radix Health
ellen.sirull@radixhealth.com