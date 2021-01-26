JMOR Tech Talk Show Launches with more Guests to Inspire You Feb 5
We bring great thought leaders, authors, celebrities and business owners that have lessons which will shape your lives.
John C. Morley: "If every lesson in life was easy, you would never remember it and thus keep repeating it"”FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ### For Immediate Release ###
The JMOR Tech Talk Show launches in Feb with a great line up of guests you will want to watch. The JMOR Tech Talk Show is a podcast show that airs every Friday 5:30PM Eastern Time to fill your tech desires. On the Show we talk about a variety of technology, how it works and what to do when it doesn’t work that way. We also bring on great guests that will be sure to inspire, motivate and captivate you.
Robin J. Elliott has trained thousands of small business owners and sales teams around the world in Africa, England, Canada, and the United States since 1987. He ran his own businesses for ten years in South Africa before continuing in Canada from 1997. Robin has qualifications and training in DiSC personality assessments and values assessments (Thomas International and Performax), Military Intelligence, a BA in Theology, Psychology (University of South Africa), Public Speaking, Sales and Sales Management (Dale Carnegie), Hotel Management (SA Hotel School), Transactional Analysis (Holiday Inn University), Neuro-Linguistic Programming, and more. He benefitted from the training of Jay Abraham as well. Robin will be appearing on our show on Friday Feb 5, 2021 5:30PM Eastern Time.
Nancy Mello is "Psychic, Medium, Clairvoyant, and Animal Intuitive Nancy Mello's services include connecting with passed loved ones, releasing past trauma, and understanding the root of depression and anxiety. She has helped professionals as a clairvoyant with giving key insight into where their career is headed, and what job opportunities might be present in the future. Nancy strives to bring validity and truth into readings. She believes in supporting other women-owned businesses and projects and enjoys helping other women business owners with her clairvoyant abilities. As an Animal Intuitive, Nancy works with understanding individual pet behavior, correcting problem-issues, connecting owners with pets that have passed over, and working with lost pets." Nancy will be a guest on Feb 12, 2021 5:30PM Eastern Time show.
Jason Jacobsohn is well known in the Chicago area as a "connector" and go-to person for business owners who want to grow and maintain their success. For the past 15 years, he has provided venture development services to align early-stage businesses with succs for growth. Most recently, Jason launched Propellant Ventures, a Seed stage venture capital fund to invest in the growth of Chicago and the greater Midwest. Previously, he was a Principal at Bascom Ventures, which is a private, for-profit venture capital fund for Wisconsin alumni that invests in seed, growth, and later stage companies with a Wisconsin alumni connection. In addition, Jason launched and is currently the Managing Director of the Chicago chapter of Founder Institute, which is the world's largest pre-seed technology accelerator. He has an MBA from DePaul University and a BBA from University of Wisconsin. Jason will be sharing some great information on our Feb 19, 2021 5:30PM Eastern Show.
You might know John Hart [1] as the author of the NY Times bestsellers, The Hush and Redemption Road, among others. He has been hailed as "a master storyteller" by author Harlan Coben and praisedas "this generation's Pat Conroy" (_The Providence Journal_) and won multiple awards. In his new and first historical novel, THE UNWILLING [2] (published by St. Martin's Press), Hart returns to the South, this time at the height of the Vietnam War in a novel inspired by the courage and sacrifice shown by soldiers who fought in that conflict.
Be sure to catch John on our show on Feb 26, 2021 at 5:30PM Eastern Time.
Are you a thought leader or an innovator and have lessors to share with our audience; then reach out to us at https://jmor.com/contact and let us know why we should interview you on The JMOR Tech Talk Show.
The JMOR Tech Talk Show as well as others can be found here at https://jmor.com/jmor-shows.
