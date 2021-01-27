Florida Collaborative Law Group Launches Collaborative Interest-Based Law Firm
Collaborative law is a unique alternative dispute resolution process. The emphasis is on reaching a full-resolution by looking at the parties and their interests”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Collaborative Law Group, a collaborative law firm focused on family matters based in Boca Raton, Florida, is proud to announce the formation of its new firm. Founded to assist families transition efficiently through the process, all members of the Florida Collaborative Law Group are collaboratively trained in interest-based negotiation.
“Collaborative law is a unique alternative dispute resolution process. The emphasis is on reaching a full-resolution by looking at the parties and their interests,” states Christen Ritchey, Florida Collaborative Law Group member and founding partner of Johnson, Ritchey & Feldman.
Christen Ritchey is an Accredited Collaborative Professional through the Florida Academy of Collaborative Professionals (FACP), which means she has met the FACP Minimum Standards for Accreditation of professional skills and training. The minimum standards of the FACP include the completion of required experience, successful cases, and extensive training in collaborative and interest-based negotiations.
“The process starts when the parties retain collaborative attorneys, a neutral settlement facilitator, and a neutral financial expert, which becomes the team. The team signs a participation agreement that is followed with a group meeting to explore options and interests to work toward a resolution,” Ritchey states. “Once an agreement is reached, a simple petition is filed to obtain a final judgment. Collaborative law differentiates itself from traditional litigation by focusing on quality representation that is efficient, client-focused, and managed, all in a dignified manner. Confidentiality is paramount in this process,” Ritchey says.
Benefits of selecting the collaborative law process include confidentiality, to ensure private matters are kept in secrecy, and focus on efficiency to find faster resolutions. Collaborative law is an economically friendly option that recognizes a party's needs, in comparison to litigated cases that can often be expensive, driven by the Court system where the parties lack the power to control their outcome. Parents will learn co-parenting and communication skills during the process.
The firm’s mission is to keep families out of court by assisting with any alternative dispute resolution: collaborative, cooperative mediation and uncontested matters.
