Chapter 11 Advisor "Restructuring Advisory Group" Closes $5.4M Loan to Fund Discounted Payoff for Company in Chapter 11
Our expertise in Ch 11 Financing Enabled us to Rapidly Source the Loan, Smoothly Move the Loan Through the Ch-11 Approval Process, Fund the Company & Save Them $200,000 Through a Discounted Payoff.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restructuring Advisory Group www.restructuringexperts.com a Chapter 11 Consultant, and expert in SBA Loan Restructuring, CMBS Loan Restructuring, Chapter 11 Finance, Debtor in Possession Financing, Discounted Payoffs and Commercial Loan Modifications, and funding Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, announced today that it arranged the $5.4M loan on an industrial building in Commerce, CA that funded the discounted payoff of a working capital line of credit for the Chapter 11 business owner.
— Craig Brown
The $5.4M loan paid off an existing $2.5M SBA loan and provided $2.9M in additional funding to pay off a working capital credit facility encumbering the assets of Business.
Restructuring Advisory Group was retained by the Business owner to obtain the Chapter 11 financing.
When Restructuring Advisory Group came on-board, there was no pending loan and the likely outcome of the Chapter 11 was a sale of the assets to pay off the debts. Restructuring Advisory Group arranged the private funding to pay off the SBA loan and provide additional working capital through the $5.4M loan.
Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.
Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.
The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.
Restructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in writing Chapter 11 plans, and turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and real estate investors as they face the challenges of Chapter 11 and or the complexities of negotiating Forbearance Agreements.
