PENNSYLVANIA PARKS AND FORESTS FOUNDATION’S 2021 PHOTO CONTEST TO HONNOR ENVIROMENTAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT

Photo By: Bruce Walkovich taken at Prince Gallitzin State Park. 2020

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s annual photo contest is kicking off for 2021, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Environmental Rights Amendment. Photographers are encouraged to look to the amendment for inspiration and to interpret the amendment through the lens. Added to the Pennsylvania Constitution in 1971 Section 27, Article One of the Pennsylvania Constitution states:

The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment. Pennsylvania’s public natural resources are the common property of all the people, including generations yet to come. As trustee of these resources, the Commonwealth shall conserve and maintain them for the benefit of all the people.

The photo contest features multiple categories, each focusing on a different aspect of the Environmental Rights Amendment. The categories include:

• Clean Air – What does “clean air” mean to you? Maybe it’s a blue clear sky? The night sky? The ability to see for miles and miles from that favorite vista? The ability to run or bike or hike for miles breathing in clean air?

• Pure Water – Lakes. Streams. Waterfalls. Pennsylvania has a lot of them. How about turning on the fountain to quench your thirst? What’s your favorite?

• Natural Value – For purposes of this category, the “natural value” of our environment is embodied by the birds and wildlife found there, the erosion that is controlled by tree roots, shade from a tree on a hot day.

• Scenic Value – We’ll call this the “knock our socks off” category! What scene through your camera’s lens took your breath away?

• Historic Value – Pieces of the past are still important to the present, and are vital to the future.

• Esthetic Value – Hard to pin down philosophically but let us focus here on the part of the definition of “aesthetic” that speaks to something’s “capacity to elicit pleasure.” Bring out your fun friends and family, simply enjoying what has been and is being saved for all of us.

• Young Photographers (ages 12 to 17 ) – What is a young person’s perspective on any of the above? We’d love to have a photo and your thoughts as well!

“The Environmental Rights Amendment calls on the trustees of our shared public resources to conserve and maintain these resources for today and future generations,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “At the Foundation, we take this to heart. Our public lands are the shared resource of ALL Pennsylvanians and require public investments to ensure their viability for generations to come.”

Photo submissions are due by noon on September 30th and must sent to photocontest@paparksandforests.org.

For the complete rules visit https://paparksandforests.org/get-involved/photo-contest/

