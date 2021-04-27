Thin Air Energy™ Announces UVc Strength and Dose Meter
GEIGER™ UVc Pro Calculates Strength and Dose of UVc radiation, useful for measuring efficacy of UVc sterilizersWICHITA, KANSAS, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thin Air Energy™ announces GEIGER™ UVc Pro, a keyfob-sized device which immediately shows field strength of a UVc source, such as is commonly used in sterilizers.
This new version of Thin Air Energy’s expanding line of sensor and LED products has professional features at a low price. It is designed to instantly show field strength via an easily observable LED output scale. Over time, it also calculates field dose, which is the true measure of efficacy of any UVc source. It has a loud aural alarm, so that it may be placed in closed areas for analysis of UVc radiation (such as in a sterilizer or a closed room).
Priced at $179, the GEIGER UVc Pro includes a keychain attachment, simple on/off switch and USB port for recharging its internal battery. The product comes with a one-year warranty. Purchase Geiger UVc Pro at https://www.thinairenergy.com/geiger-uvc.
UVc analysis is critical for anyone who is concerned about proving efficacy of a radiation source. This includes dentist and doctor offices, where UVc radiation is used to sterilize. Other applications are businesses and individuals who want to know if radiation levels of a sterilizer are high enough to be effective.
Most commercially available UVc detectors discriminate poorly between UVc and lower frequency UVb / UVa / blue light. GEIGER UVc Pro has a dual band discriminator, which alerts the user when high levels of UVb, UVa or blue light are present. This alerts the user that possible UVc spoofing is occurring in the user’s device.
GEIGER UVc is based on science, and designed by James Wiebe, who has 40 years of comprehensive electrical design experience, with specific focus on aerospace sensor applications. For example, James was the prime designer of an airborne sensor-driven logging and telemetry package for a USAF project.
“If you want to separate fact from fiction while analyzing UVc radiation, this product delivers that capability in the industry’s smallest footprint,” said James Wiebe, CEO of Thin Air Energy. “The product is already shipping, and is currently in stock with limited quantities.”
To learn more about the science behind the GEIGER UVc, visit https://www.thinairenergy.com/backed-by-science. To stay up-to-date on Thin Air Energy's newest products, visit www.thinairenergy.com.
GEIGER UVc is also available through our distributor in Japan, Focal Point, Inc. at https://focal.co.jp/.
About Thin Air Energy™
Boldly founded in 2020 during the pandemic, Thin Air Energy’s vision is to provide the world with disruptive sensor and LED lighting technology. Thin Air’s products are based on science and designed by James Wiebe. James has 40 years of comprehensive electrical design experience, with specific focus on aerospace sensor applications. For example, James was the prime designer of an airborne sensor-driven logging and telemetry package for a USAF project.
Thin Air Energy is currently based in Wichita, Kansas. For more information, please visit www.thinairenergy.com.
###
James Wiebe
Thin Air Energy LLC
+1 800-324-8798
info@thinairenergy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook