Thin Air Energy LLC™ Introduces New GEIGER™ Blu that Checks Strength of Blue Light from Screens and Blocker Lenses
Innovative sensor with easy-to-read LED scale checks how much blue light is coming from screens or is blocked by sunglasses.WICHITA, KANSAS, USA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people wonder "Is blue light is bad for your eyes?" GEIGER™ Blu is a key fob-sized device which reveals the amount of potentially harmful blue radiation is emitted from the screens of portable devices. When placed on a phone screen, it can quickly show the blue radiation reduction when "Night Shift" mode is enabled. It also allows comparisons between various screen settings and apps and is useful for demonstrating efficacy of blue blocker lenses to answer "do blue light blocking glasses work?" Furthermore, it will detect eye and skin harmful UVa radiation.
This innovative product developed by Thin Air Energy™ LLC uses a novel selective blue radiation sensor and is designed to rest directly on the screen of the device with an included felt facing. It will show the blue light on iphone. It features an easy-to-read LED scale, which provides the amount of radiation received, from 0 to 100%. The sensitivity of the scale is user selectable.
GEIGER Blu has launched by Thin Air Energy on Kickstarter today at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/geigerblu/1127148388?ref=b8flvv&token=3a68ad5b for $99.00. Early bird buyers will receive the product for $89. First shipments are slated for July.
“In our development, we’ve used GEIGER Blu to closely examine the Night Shift mode of phones. When properly configured, the Night Shift mode can reduce blue radiation by over 90%, and GEIGER Blu will show this.” said James Wiebe, CEO of Thin Air Energy. “GEIGER Blu is also useful for showing the efficacy of various blue blocker lenses, with easy comparisons. If a user is concerned with which setting on their phone is most effective for blue light reduction, or which lens blocks the most amount of blue radiation, this is the device that will easily provide that information.”
GEIGER Blu works for 10+ hours off of a single charge. The diminutive device is rechargeable from any USB port. The device is made of aluminum, for rugged use, and is a beautiful cobalt blue color.
To learn more about Thin Air Energy's newest products, visit www.thinairenergy.com.
About Thin Air Energy™
Boldly founded in 2020 during the pandemic, Thin Air Energy’s vision is to provide the world with disruptive sensor and LED lighting technology. Thin Air’s products are based on science and designed by James Wiebe. James has 40 years of comprehensive electrical design experience, with specific focus on aerospace sensor applications. For example, James was the prime designer of an airborne sensor driven logging and telemetry package for a USAF project.
