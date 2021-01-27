Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mintec Analytics 3.0 launched featuring real-time Alert Centre transforming food commodity procurement

Mintec Analytics new Alert Centre gives food procurement teams the 'needle in the haystack ', with no need to search.

The Mintec Alert Centre has been designed to inform our clients that they need to look at something occurring now, which needs their immediate attention. It's giving them the 'needle in the haystack'.”
— Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec

BOURNE END, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec launches the latest version of its multi-award-winning procurement and commodity price intelligence platform, Mintec Analytics 3.0.

This latest release features an Alert Centre enabling users to receive customised notifications based on their individual commodity or food ingredient preferences. The alerts allow procurement and category teams to react quickly to price volatility in fast-moving commodity markets. The ability to personalise alerts to target specific ingredients and raw materials most relevant to individuals ensures users can focus and avoid the "noise" created by irrelevant or peripheral activity.

These real-time alerts immediately notify users of price changes and relevant analysis for over 14,000 food commodities and raw materials, providing greater opportunity to respond to changing market conditions, adjust their buying strategy and save money. The alerts work across our SaaS platform and mobile app. which is available in IOS and Android.

Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec, said, "We are delighted to launch the latest version of Mintec Analytics, in response to our customers' needs. It recognises that procurement teams are challenged to track and respond to price changes across the significant number of products they manage. The Alert Centre has been designed to inform our clients that they need to look at something now, which needs their attention. It's giving them the 'needle in the haystack'."

"The ability for buyers and analysts to automatically track and then immediately respond to ingredients price changes is a significant benefit. Our Alert Centre means users are immediately informed of price changes affecting any or all of their products across their entire portfolio."

Mark O'Sullivan Head of Technology at Mintec, went on to say that, "Digital transformation remains a critical goal for the most advanced procurement teams. This new alert capability increases price transparency for our customers, making them less dependent on suppliers notifying them of price changes. It also ensures they can change they're buying strategy quickly to take advantage of new market conditions and avoid developing price risks."

Along with price changes, Mintec Analytics 3.0 Alert Centre notifies users when new market analysis is published along with the release of new or updated commodity price series. These notifications ensure that analysts, category managers and similar procurement professionals can revise their analysis or category strategy and update product cost models to include the most representative ingredients and materials.

About Mintec

Visit our website to learn more about why Mintec is a leader in commodity price data

Mintec Analytics provides access to food price data and insight that helps customers increase price visibility, improve budget management and control their spend. By providing access to over 14,000 commodity prices, Mintec gives food, and CPG procurement professionals access to a suite of analytical tools. Empowering them to understand supplier prices better, analyse spend behaviour and ensure visibility into budgets and the cost of goods sold.

David Bateman
Mintec
+44 1628 642762
david.bateman@mintecglobal.com
Data-driven insight into food commodity prices

