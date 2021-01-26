UgoVirtual™ Appoints Page Petry to Key Corporate Advisory Role to Guide Strategic Global Growth Initiatives

Tech industry leader tapped by provider of comprehensive virtual/hybrid event solutions to provide strategic guidance on global growth and portfolio expansion

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UgoVirtual™, a leading global provider of comprehensive digital platforms designed to meet the rapidly expanding needs of the virtual/hybrid conference and event management industry, has announced the appointment of Page Petry as Senior Strategic Advisor for the rapidly growing organization.

In addition to a seat on UgoVirtual’s Corporate Board of Advisors (BOA), Petry will be a member of the executive leadership team charged with providing a framework for continued growth and expansion of both the UgoVirtual product/solution portfolio and its network of domestic and international enterprise client partners. She will work closely with the senior management team to refine internal processes and protocols designed to streamline operations and maximize efficiencies in the successful delivery of virtual and hybrid events based on the UgoVirtual’s full-featured digital collaboration solutions platform.

“We are extremely honored to have someone of Page’s caliber in this key advisory role and as a member of executive leadership, to provide strategic guidance as we continue to scale our virtual and hybrid solutions set and our global commercial capacity,” said Michael Cohen, UgoVirtual’s CEO. “We are fortunate to have the opportunity to benefit from her extensive and highly relevant experience in the international IT sector, and we look forward to her contribution toward the planning of our next generation of digital collaboration technology solutions for both enterprise and a wide range of vertical market sectors.”

A recognized leader in the Information Technology sector of the hospitality market for over three decades, Page most recently served as the Chief IT Officer of the Americas at Marriott International in Washington D.C. During her extensive 33-year career with Marriott, Petry held a variety of roles, including 10+ years as CIO-Americas, where she led the Continent IT Organization, and was part of the integration efforts for several major acquisitions, including Starwood Hotels, the Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels and Delta Hotels & Resorts. In 2011, Petry was honored with a place on Computerworld Magazine’s Premier 100 IT Leaders list. Currently serving on numerous Boards for both private and not-for-profit companies, she founded PDPetry Consulting in 2020 in order to assist organizations with their product planning and go to market strategies.

“I am excited to be engaged with UgoVirtual, as they continue to address the cultural shift that has taken place in the event and corporate meeting industry by developing innovative solutions for maximizing the virtual event, collaborative and engagement experiences for all stakeholders,” said Petry. “This is a uniquely critical time for the industry, and UgoVirtual has the platform, the vision and the ability to create lasting positive change.”

A flexible, full-featured and highly configurable digital conference and event platform, UgoVirtual’s core virtual event solution enables event organizers and meeting planners to virtualize conferences, tradeshows, symposiums and more in a variety of industries and sectors, from finance, science and medical, retail, NGOs and associations, to academic and enterprise networking events. This provides a host of benefits to all stakeholders, including expanded reach, increased revenue opportunities, more active participation and extended access to event content.

To learn more about UgoVirtual’s comprehensive virtual and hybrid event platform, please visit ugovirtual.com.

About UgoVirtual | UgoVirtual is virtual solutions company, that offers a comprehensive digital platform that virtualizes tradeshows, conferences, association/corporate meetings, expositions, and other events to make them conveniently and securely accessible to online audiences around the world. As technologies like virtual reality, e-learning and web-conferencing have converged, UgoVirtual harnesses their combined power to resolve the pain points and challenges of event organizers, exhibitors and industry professionals, making it possible to BE EVERYWHERE. The brainchild of a group of technology industry veterans with over 80 years of combined experience, UgoVirtual leverages a proven digital platform that is currently utilized by many of the world’s leading enterprise organizations to virtualize events, provide on-demand content and allow online collaboration and learning environments. For more information, please visit ugovirtual.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

