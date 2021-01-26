Rare Earth Mining Media Alert for Defense Metals (TSX-V: $DEFN.V) (OTCQB: $DFMTF)
(TSX-V: DEFN / OTCQB: DFMTF featured in article: LYNAS RARE EARTHS, DEFENSE METALS, ARAFURA RESOURCES - RARE EARTHS: STILL IN TIME TO GET IN BEFORE THE BOOM!”
Defense Metals Corp. (TSX:DEFN.V)VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media alert for Defense Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DEFN / OTCQB: DFMTF / FSE: 35D) from Investorideas.com Newswire. The company was featured in the following article : “LYNAS RARE EARTHS, DEFENSE METALS, ARAFURA RESOURCES - RARE EARTHS: STILL IN TIME TO GET IN BEFORE THE BOOM!”
https://news.financial/comments/lynas-rare-earths-defense-metals-arafura-resources-rare-earths-still-in-time-to-get-in-before-the-boom
Excerpt:
China has dominated the rare earths market for a long time. A supply shortage in the People's Republic and a substantial increase in demand can lead to a massive price increase of the commodity group at any time. These price increases are then often reflected in the share price of relevant players. Rare earth metals are in demand in a wide range of industries and to close the emerging supply gap the production of rare earth metals must be increased outside of China. We present three opportunity stocks that will benefit from industry trends and scarcity prices as producers or prospective producers.
DEFENSE METALS CORP - TEST WORK PLANNED (TSX-V: DEFN / OTCQB: DFMTF / FSE: 35D).
The Canadian exploration Company is focused on advancing the Wicheeda Rare Earth Project, which covers approximately 1,700 hectares in the state of British Columbia. The resource estimate includes 4.89 million tonnes of indicated light rare earth elements (LREO) at an average grade of 3.02% and an inferred resource of 12.1 million tonnes at an average LREO grade of 2.90%.
Recently, the Company announced that it would receive government funding in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Research Council to provide financial support for technological innovation. Specifically, the project is to conduct test work using an innovative X-ray method to improve the recovery of rare earth metals. The government will cover 70% of the costs.
Things are moving forward at Defense Metals. The Company is benefiting from rising rare earth prices and from further development of the project. With a current market capitalization of CAD 25 million, Defense Metals is still a bargain.
https://news.financial/comments/lynas-rare-earths-defense-metals-arafura-resources-rare-earths-still-in-time-to-get-in-before-the-boom
About Defense Metals Corp. https://defensemetals.com/
Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of “GREEN” energy technologies, such as, high strength alloys and rare earth magnets. Defense Metals has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol “DEFN” on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under “DFMTF” on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under “35D”.
For further information, please contact:
Todd Hanas, Bluesky Corporate Communications Ltd.
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (778) 994 8072
Email: todd@blueskycorp.ca
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to finding partnerships, securing potential offtake agreements, and other business opportunities, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of rare earth elements, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of rare earth elements, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
Paid News -Disclaimer/Disclosure: Disclosure: this news release featuring Defense Metals Corp. is a paid for service on Investorideas.com ($750)
About Investorideas.com
https://www.investorideas.com/About/
