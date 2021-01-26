Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,775 in the last 365 days.

Beyonce, Jay Z, Steven Spielberg, Jimmy Kimmel appear in Oscar qualifying documentary "Who is Gatsby Randolph?"

How did Gatsby pull off The World’s Most Exclusive Movie?

As a filmmaker, I had to recognize that my own story of rags to riches was in fact a movie in the making.”
— Gatsby Randolph
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker Kobie Randolph’s flagship project, “Who Is Gatsby Randolph?” has been causing a stir all around Hollywood.

The film features cameos by Jimmy Kimmel, Jay Z, Beyonce, Diddy, Kanye West, Vince Vaughn, Tom Ford, Seth Rogan, Caitlyn Jenner, Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg, Angelina Jolie, John Legend, Anthony Anderson, Winnie Harlow, Jeremy Piven, Heidi Klum, Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, Fergie, Steve Harvey, Reese Witherspoon, Quentin Tarantino, Nicole Scherzinger, Kanye West, Kazembe Coleman, Paris Hilton, Rosario Dawson, Kate Beckinsale, Scottie Pippen Cedric the entertainer, LaKeith Stanfleld, and Mahershala Ali.

Gatsby turned Hollywood into his exclusive set, and Hollywood’s A List as his costars. Scenes were shot at private Hollywood events including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Based on the meteoric rise of Kobie’s alter ego; Gatsby Randolph, the film follows Gatsby as he flies on a one-way ticket from Tennessee to LA for a once-in-a-lifetime deal, only to watch it fall apart and he is left standing on the sidewalk in Hollywood with no options. Ever the chameleon, Kobie invents Gatsby Randolph, and quickly sets a course to conquer the city that had all but slammed the door on his dreams.

The documentary is a funny, poignant wild ride through the red carpets and hills of Hollywood with unfettered access to all the glitz and glamour the city is built on.

“As a filmmaker, I had to recognize that my own story of rags to riches was in fact a movie in the making” says Gatsby. “It was a challenging film to create, and to watch it become a movement and to now be in the running for an Oscar, is success beyond my wildest dreams” Gatsby shares


“Who is Gatsby Randolph?” is currently in Oscar consideration. The film is slated for release February 23rd, 2021.

Janell Barrett Jones
HGPR Inc.
+1 310-859-8870
email us here

You just read:

Beyonce, Jay Z, Steven Spielberg, Jimmy Kimmel appear in Oscar qualifying documentary "Who is Gatsby Randolph?"

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.