Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,779 in the last 365 days.

Atlanta,GA Based DigitalGift Receives Edison Award Nomination

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Les Adkins,
Phone: 833-344-4438 ext. 102
Email: les.adkins@apocket.coom


DigitalGift Receives Edison Award Nomination

DigitalGift, the leading mobile-to-mobile digital gift card company, is pleased to announce that the company has been nominated for an Edison Award.

Considered by many to be “The Oscars” of innovation competitions, and named in honor of the great inventor, Thomas Edison, The Edison Awards is an annual competition that recognizes excellence in new product and service developments, marketing and human-centered designs and innovation. Categories range from green technology to medical breakthroughs.

This year, Atlanta, GA based Fintech Company, DigitalGift joins the ranks of past notable Edison Award nominees including Apple, Cisco Systems, and Qualcomm with the nomination of their mobile app.

Built around patented technology, the DigitalGift app allows users to send national and local gift and discount cards straight from a mobile device to another mobile device in any denomination, complete with custom text, pictures and videos.

“We are honored to be nominated for such an award, said Jim Clark, CEO of DigitalGift, “The Edison Awards Innovative Services category is defined as, “Doing things better and doing better things”, and we are doing both. A DigitalGift has zero environmental impact, they can be highly personalized, and they are far more convenient to use than a traditional or E-Gift card.”

DigitalGift is an Atlanta, GA based FinTech company that delivers digital gift cards built around patented technology via mobile application available for use on Apple and Android devices through the App Store and Google Play. The company continues to build on the technology to provide highly customized and personal gift giving solutions.
###

If you would like more information about this topic please call: Les Adkins: 833-344-4438 ext. 102

Doreen Morgan
DigitalGift
+1 678-428-8202
email us here

You just read:

Atlanta,GA Based DigitalGift Receives Edison Award Nomination

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.