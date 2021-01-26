Atlanta,GA Based DigitalGift Receives Edison Award Nomination
DigitalGift, the leading mobile-to-mobile digital gift card company, is pleased to announce that the company has been nominated for an Edison Award.
Considered by many to be “The Oscars” of innovation competitions, and named in honor of the great inventor, Thomas Edison, The Edison Awards is an annual competition that recognizes excellence in new product and service developments, marketing and human-centered designs and innovation. Categories range from green technology to medical breakthroughs.
This year, Atlanta, GA based Fintech Company, DigitalGift joins the ranks of past notable Edison Award nominees including Apple, Cisco Systems, and Qualcomm with the nomination of their mobile app.
Built around patented technology, the DigitalGift app allows users to send national and local gift and discount cards straight from a mobile device to another mobile device in any denomination, complete with custom text, pictures and videos.
“We are honored to be nominated for such an award, said Jim Clark, CEO of DigitalGift, “The Edison Awards Innovative Services category is defined as, “Doing things better and doing better things”, and we are doing both. A DigitalGift has zero environmental impact, they can be highly personalized, and they are far more convenient to use than a traditional or E-Gift card.”
DigitalGift is an Atlanta, GA based FinTech company that delivers digital gift cards built around patented technology via mobile application available for use on Apple and Android devices through the App Store and Google Play. The company continues to build on the technology to provide highly customized and personal gift giving solutions.
