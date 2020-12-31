DigitalGift Volunteers to Help Local BSA Council Ensure Camp Card Sales Continue Through Covid-19 and Beyond
ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, GA December 31, 2020 DigitalGift, the leading mobile-to-mobile digital gift card company, is pleased to announce that they are expanding their Buy Local Program capabilities to include discount cards.
One of the first discount cards to be offered on the DigitalGift app will be a Boy Scout Camp Card on behalf of Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts in Tennessee.
Boy Scout Camp Cards are plastic cards, much like a gift card except that they display multiple local participating merchants on them. Boy Scouts sell the cards to raise funds for Scouting programs and camps. Just like the major gift cards on the app, the discount cards, after download will store in the app wallet, on the consumer’s phone, conveniently ready to use.
“We are excited to offer our local Camp Card on the DigitalGift App in addition to our physical card and this partnership makes sense for us on many levels," says Jared Pickens, Scout Executive / CEO of Boy Scouts of America, Cherokee Area Council in Chattanooga, Tennessee, “This will afford our Scouts the opportunity to sell Camp Cards virtually to neighbors and friends. Safety is Scouting’s number one priority already and this virtual platform allows Scouts to provide a contact-free delivery. We are grateful to DigitalGift for providing this service to us - they have really gone out of their way to help our local Scouts."
“Our discount card capabilities will allow local merchants that don’t have a formal gift card program the ability to run targeted marketing campaigns by zip code or directly to their own customer databases through our app, said Jim Clark, CEO of DigitalGift. “It is another way we can help small business and as a former Boy Scout myself, I am thrilled that we can provide another avenue for Camp Card sales, especially during a year when face-to-face sales of plastic cards may be difficult.”
####
If you would like more information on this topic, please call Les Adkins: 833-344-4438 ext. 102
DigitalGift is a US based FinTech company that delivers digital gift cards built around patented technology via mobile application available for use on Apple and Android devices through the App Store and Google Play. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA the company continues to build on the technology to provide highly customized and personal gift giving solutions.
Les Adkins
One of the first discount cards to be offered on the DigitalGift app will be a Boy Scout Camp Card on behalf of Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts in Tennessee.
Boy Scout Camp Cards are plastic cards, much like a gift card except that they display multiple local participating merchants on them. Boy Scouts sell the cards to raise funds for Scouting programs and camps. Just like the major gift cards on the app, the discount cards, after download will store in the app wallet, on the consumer’s phone, conveniently ready to use.
“We are excited to offer our local Camp Card on the DigitalGift App in addition to our physical card and this partnership makes sense for us on many levels," says Jared Pickens, Scout Executive / CEO of Boy Scouts of America, Cherokee Area Council in Chattanooga, Tennessee, “This will afford our Scouts the opportunity to sell Camp Cards virtually to neighbors and friends. Safety is Scouting’s number one priority already and this virtual platform allows Scouts to provide a contact-free delivery. We are grateful to DigitalGift for providing this service to us - they have really gone out of their way to help our local Scouts."
“Our discount card capabilities will allow local merchants that don’t have a formal gift card program the ability to run targeted marketing campaigns by zip code or directly to their own customer databases through our app, said Jim Clark, CEO of DigitalGift. “It is another way we can help small business and as a former Boy Scout myself, I am thrilled that we can provide another avenue for Camp Card sales, especially during a year when face-to-face sales of plastic cards may be difficult.”
####
If you would like more information on this topic, please call Les Adkins: 833-344-4438 ext. 102
DigitalGift is a US based FinTech company that delivers digital gift cards built around patented technology via mobile application available for use on Apple and Android devices through the App Store and Google Play. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA the company continues to build on the technology to provide highly customized and personal gift giving solutions.
Les Adkins
The Apocket Company, LLC
+1 833-344-4438 ext. 102
les.adkins@apocket.com