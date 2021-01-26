CONTEMPORARY ROMANCE WRITER SARAH READY’s LATEST RELEASE is the MUST READ ROMANCE BOOK of 2021

Latest Contemporary Romance Book from Sarah Ready, Hero Ever After

W. W. Crown is proud to announce the launch of romance author Sarah Ready’s latest contemporary romance novel, Hero Ever After.

GRAND RAPIDS, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the latest contemporary romance book by Sarah Ready you will want to read now.

“Sarah Ready is the best kept secret in contemporary romance.” –BookAddict

She needs a hero. He needs a second chance.

Single mom Ginny Weaver needs a hero. Not an average hero. Not an everyday hero.

A full-fledge, honest to goodness, super-duper A-list movie star, comic book action hero.

And she’ll do anything to get one.

Liam Stone is a washed-up, has-been, former Hollywood superhero – now dubbed “the super zero”.

He isn’t what Ginny needs.

But Ginny’s six year old daughter is sick and she has one last wish…

So, Ginny and Liam make a deal. Ginny will get a cape-wearing superhero for her daughter and Liam will get his chance at redemption. But deals come with unexpected consequences, like questioning what really makes a hero, or a family, and whether or not love has anything to do with it.

Maybe, just maybe…love makes heroes of us all.

A feel good, heart-warming contemporary romance about the power of hope, family and love.

The blog tour hosted by Enticing Journey will take place February 1-7, 2021.

Hero Ever After is available as an e-book for Kindle, Nook, Kobo, all Apple devices and at any vendor that sells e-books and is available in paperback and large print at Books-A-Million and Waterstones.

Early reviews say “hands down one of my favourite authors…I love this book! Would give more than 5 stars if I could!”

“This is probably the easiest 5 stars review I have ever given. This book was the complete package for me, I laughed, I cried and I loved, right along side the main characters...I can’t remember the last time a book moved me so profoundly.”

“WILL make a great movie.”

“A book that you do not want to miss!”

Book Details

Release Date: January 26th, 2021

ISBN: 978-1-954007-04-8 (eBook)

ISBN: 978-1-954007-05-5 (paperback)

LCCN: 2020925458

ASIN: B08P9ZDQNJ

Publisher: W. W. Crown

Pages: 168

Genre: Contemporary romance, chick lit, women’s fiction

About the Author:

Sarah Ready is a novelist of romantic comedy, contemporary romance and women’s fiction. She writes stories about finding love – and all the humor, heart and adventure that entails. Her first novel The Fall In Love Checklist was called “…#1 read of 2020”.



Contact information:

Website: http://www.sarahready.com

Goodreads author bio: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/20871147.Sarah_Ready