LeadingQuest, Parlacom and floLIVE Enter Distribution Agreement to Stimulate IoT Growth in Brazil
A deal that will drive advanced M2M/IoT Services for the Brazilian market
We will be working with Parlacom to expand our wide range of IoT services into the Brazilian and LATAM market. This is a location of immense IoT growth, and we're excited to see what happens next!”SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeadingQuest, a telecommunications leader specializing in machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, IoT (Internet of Things) and IP telephony, today announced that it has signed, through its Brazilian affiliate Parlacom LTDA, a Distribution Agreement with floLIVE. This agreement will allow Parlacom to leverage floLIVE’s secure, cloud-native global IoT connectivity management solutions for the Brazilian market.
Parlacom can now integrate floLIVE’s solutions into Parlacom’s M2M Services Platform, which powers M2M applications across a number of industries, including fleet tracking and management, security monitoring, healthcare, utilities, payment processing, among others, in the Brazilian and Latin American Markets.
Under the Distribution Agreement, Parlacom will now be able to offer all of its customers access to floLIVE’s advanced 5G network solutions, and its unique global connectivity service, floNET, supporting customers in achieving fully compliant, highly-performant and globally-agnostic connected devices.
“This agreement allows Parlacom to offer our customers access to floLIVE’s full suite of global cellular connectivity services for IoT,” said Clovis Lacerda, CEO, Parlacom. “LeadingQuest and Parlacom’s industry expertise and proven service and support model provides our customers with the most innovative and effective method for harnessing the power of M2M and IoT connectivity to deliver applications that drive business efficiencies and deliver new revenue streams.”
“We are excited to be expanding our customer-base to the Brazilian and Latin American market, a location that is seeing immense growth right now,” said Curtis Govan, President North- America, floLIVE. “We offer a wide range of services for IoT use cases, from a full GSM IoT-oriented core network, through to IoT BSS, device and eSIM management and targeted IoT vertical solutions - all provided as-a-service via our global cloud. By partnering with Parlacom we will be able to support more customers, reach more use cases, and further the growth of IoT around the globe.”
About LeadingQuest and Parlacom
LeadingQuest is a specialized provider of wireless services for the machine-to-machine (M2M) and IoT (Internet of Things) marketplace. Parlacom’s technology is responsible for powering M2M and IoT customers worldwide. This includes but is not limited to: vehicle fleet tracking, asset management, remote security monitoring, utility metering and payment processing. LeadingQuest empowers its application and wireless operator partners to efficiently deliver M2M solutions for connected devices across the globe. M2M applications in several industries rely on LeadingQuest’s M2M and IoT Platform to deliver operational efficiencies and cost savings. For more information, please visit www.leadingquest.com and www.parlacom.net
About floLIVE
floLIVE provides advanced 5G network solutions, and a full suite of global cellular connectivity services for IoT use cases. It offers innovative solutions for enterprises, mobile operators and cloud providers. Its platform comprises local core networks that provide local connectivity while being centrally managed and controlled over the cloud. This unique approach enables enterprises to benefit from high performance, secure and regulatory-compliant local connectivity with the flexibility and elasticity of a cloud-native platform. For more information, see www.flolive.net
