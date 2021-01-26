CitizenChat, an app aimed for a Digital Evolution and made for a Global audience

Edward Ortiz, CEO . CitizenChat Best app for chatting & short video content creation. Grow in career with courses on CitizenChat app

Presenting a metamorphosis in the world of apps, where every person, irrespective of caste, creed, language, geography will be able to access the app.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CitizenChat app features an interesting integration of various elements which reduces the distances and allows for a seamless means of conversation.CitizenChat app is aimed to provide a vital link of communication between people to enable the amalgamation of ideas, thoughts, and provide for a more nuanced approach in enriching human connection. The app has an unprecedented combination of technology, art, and various search features that will bring together a path-breaking experience for the people the world over.The app has powerful features such as video-content; live chat translator, profile creation, and most importantly a communication channel where you can connect with your friends, family in whichever language you are comfortable with!Key Features of the CitizenChat app which makes it stand out from the rest of the Apps-• A live-chat translator feature to understand a language. It automatically translates into which you want to communicate.• A search option to find like-minded people and build a community and make new friends.• Top video editing tools to upload and share your most precious moments. You can crop, add voiceover, apply filters and change the speed.• A global filter search for finding people across the globe.• The app has free job-oriented courses as well as a unique video audio conference feature.“We hope the onset of this app makes communication streamlined”. The app has all the safety features in place to protect your privacy and you can rest be assured about the same. We hope it will bolster and make the world of chatting apps more streamline”, quotes Spokesperson Edward Ortiz, CEO of CitizenChat. Not only the app has some of the best features but its subtle UX and UI design is a winner as the interface is extremely pleasing and easy to maneuver. The colors and the other artistic features are designed keeping in mind the global audience. It has the perfect combination of art and technology to give you a happy app experience.The app also has a provision to create a community of like-minded people and get connected which can be beneficial on professional levels or personally, either way you choose. It also has the unique feature of Hashtags, something which has been unexplored yet in any of the apps launched worldwide. As generating and inserting hashtags is an important element of any social media post, the CitizenChat app has provided an exclusive provision of the same. All the top Hashtags are shown on the page. You can select any hashtag to view all the posts globally which have been used for that particular hashtag. It will help make your post viral and reach the maximum number people. The great part is you do not have to go searching for the top hashtags as CitizenChat has the in-built feature exclusively!“The most exciting part of this app is, it is launched in India, a place where there is a perfect amalgamation of different cultures, languages, and ethnicity itself,” says Spokesperson Edward Ortiz, CEO of CitizenChat. And then from here on, it is going to reach the global borders, further diminishing the communication gap.CitizenChat was established with the purpose of creating a strong network of community growth because according to philosophy, 'together we are stronger.'The app allows its users to be a part of different communities that offer different types of professional and personalized services, in sync with people's different needs and profiles.For more information, please visit: www.citizenchat.com Android Download: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.iaaatech.citizenchat&hl=en_IN iOS Download: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/citizenchat/id1470080059

