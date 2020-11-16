Avanze Group announces a new addition to the US Sales team - Mortgage Services
Frank Laisch backed with 20+yrs experience in Real Estate and Title Insurance Settlement space across the United States takes on as Director National Sales.
We are excited to have Frank Laisch be part of the leadership team in United States. His experience and deep knowledge of the industry will drive the initiatives essential for Avanze’s growth.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avanze Group, a mortgage focused technology and outsourced solutions startup, today announced that it have appointed Frank Laisch as Director National Sales. In this role Mr. Laisch will be responsible for direct sales, account management and alliances for the company. He is also entrusted to grow strategic client accounts and partner relationships that support Avanze’s core business objectives. Frank will work closely with the leadership team to build the sales organization, including regional account executives and inside sales infrastructure.
“We are excited to have Frank Laisch be part of the leadership team in US after he has successfully spend 2 years as a consultant with us. His experience and deep knowledge of the industry will drive the initiatives essential for Avanze’s growth.” Pradeep Kumar V, Founder & CEO, Avanze Group said in a release.
For the past 20 years, Frank has worked extensively with Real Estate and Title Insurance Settlement space across the United States. He has held various Sales Leadership positions at First American, Stewart Title, and AmTrust as well as building several P&C agencies supporting the Title Settlement space.
Frank has years of sales & public speaking experience that dates back to 1990 when he worked as a recruiter while serving in the Marine Corps for 6 years. While in the Marine Corps, Frank attended San Diego State University.
Pradeep Kumar V, Founder & CEO, Avanze Group adds “Anticipating the need for innovative technological solutions for the US mortgage industry, Avanze Group has started on the incredible journey of ideation and development. With a collective experience of more than 17 years in Mortgage and Loan industry, Avanze Group has recruited some of the best minds across the world to develop solutions and services which will help customers manage their loan generation business smoothly and solve business-critical challenges effortlessly.“
About Avanze Group
Avanze Group offers "comprehensive" and "customized component" solutions for the mortgage industry with analytics and compliance, supported by domestic, offshore and hybrid delivery models - primarily focused on providing intelligent digital products and services for origination, title & settlement, post-closing, valuation, and servicing business.
Founded by entrepreneuring leaders with rich experience in business management, the firm is built on thought leadership and innovation. We believe in a collaborative approach to provide transformational solutions firmly grounded on creativity, technology implementation, and strategic partnership.
Avanze Group complies with industry-best information security practices and is SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & ISO 9001 certified organization.
www.avanzegroup.com
Company contact details : Auvese Pasha | President and CEO, Avanze Tech Labs
auvese.pasha@avanzegroup.com | 321.684.9378
Manjula Nairr |PR Head
A Buzz Company | PR Agency
+91 91587 55455
manjulanairr@abuzzcompany.com
