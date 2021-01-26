Teenage Cartoonist Gains Thousands Of Followers Worldwide With His Whiteboard Comics

Jake Hamilton, Teenage Prodigy Cartoonist Jake’s Comic Portfolio "Jake's Door" Wrong Side Of The Bed Lightbulb Hormones

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, January 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jake Hamilton a teenage prodigy cartoonist and has become an inspiration to thousand of people around the world and is bringing laughter to those who receive his weekly post.During the COVID 19 pandemic, Jake a ninth grader in Colorado, began to draw his comics each night on his whiteboard. His father took pictures and posted these to an online account, and soon he captured the hearts of over 30,000 (thirty thousand) online followers and his following is growing everyday worldwide.Jake has drawn thousand from around the world that follow him and plug in to read his comics. According to David Hamilton his father mentor and best friend, "As his comic portfolio (and his on- line following) continue to grow, the most frequently asked question we re- ceive seems to be: "Where do these ideas come from?" My typical response is that I have no idea—like an endless spring, they just keep bubbling up into his mind, then into his sketchbook, then onto his white board."Over 30,000 fans are following Jake on social media, where he posts weekly comics.Anyone wanting to see these fresh comics can find them here:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jakes_door_comics/ Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/JakesDoorComics/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JakesDoorComics/ Jake's father encouraged him and inspired him to create a book that was a collection of his whiteboard comics which resulted in Jake becoming an Amazon Best Seller and got the "#1 New Release" award for 2 categories, on his first release of Jake's Door on his 15th birthday!Jake is an ordinary 15 year old kid with an extraordinary ability to make people laugh through his unique style of comics drawn on his bedroom door whiteboard. Armed with an insightful wit, a dry erase marker, and a heart of gold, Jake inspires thousands of fans worldwide who eagerly await his weekly “Door Comics” online posts.When not creating or doing schoolwork, Jake can be found riding bikes, practicing Tae Kwon Do and playing with his little dog cooper.Jake has the ability to capture real life situations and use comic to deliver a captivating message. In the same other that other cartoonist such as Gary Larson’s The Far Side, and his influences are from Calvin and Hobbes, Dilbert, and XKCD to capture the heart and minds of millions around the world.Here is some of the insight into the reality behind the comic;Wrong Side of the Bed A good friend of the family named Mike, who is living abroad, follows Jake’s comics online and constantly encourages him. One day Mike challenged Jake with a writing prompt: “Can Jake draw a comic based on the phrase ‘waking up on the wrong side of the bed’?” Jake accepted the challenge and the next morning this was drawn on his whiteboard. I posted it to Reddit after he went to school; by the time he got home, the post had over 40,000 upvotes. Thanks for the nudge, Mike!Lightbulb This was ground zero—the very first comic that started Jake’s online popularity. For a while, his mom and I were sim- ply posting his comics to our personal Face- book accounts—and getting 20 likes was a pretty big deal. This one got over 60,000 upvotes on Reddit. Jake became a celebrity in eighth grade. Even teachers told him they were fans. Flattering, but for a guy like Jake, uncomfortable. It didn’t help when I told him “you’ve got more fans than would fit in an NFL stadium!” This really blew his circuits. He and I had a heart-to-heart about whether we should continue this endeavor—if it affected his heart in a negative way, we would shut the whole thing down. After some thought, he decided that if his art could make people smile, and brighten their day a bit, then it was worth it. Proud of this kid.Hormones The start of Jake’s comic career coincided with his introduction to puberty. As the great philosopher Ice Cube once said, “Our art is a reflection of our reality.” Jake’s Door contains 115 amazing whiteboard comics that will make you laugh, think and even evaluate situations in life that one has encountered and gone through, Jake’s popularity is gaining leaps and bounds day by day and even capturing the interest of his peers.This is what they are saying about Jake:“I like everything about Jake’s cartoons — the easy and simple visual style, the wit, the dry sense of humor. These are wonderful cartoons, with several at New Yorker-level quality. BTW, I am the author of 100 books, and Jake is a better author at age 14 than I am at 63."Bob Bly Copywriting legend, www.Bly.com "Jake's ability to set up, and then slam dunk a laugh, in the span of just a couple panels is brilliant. The immediate comparison is to Gary Larson. But some of these are next level conceptual thinking. Page 9 would make M.C. Escher proud. And page 73 belongs in a pitch to NETFLIX. This is a set of ironic, sarcastic, and often dark tales that belong in the company of the "Sunday funnies" greats."Ian Hannin Artist and Designer, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Disney, Netflix, Hulu"This book is bonkers good. Someone should make it into a movie."Jason Brubaker LA based Indie Filmmaker"Jake is seriously funny. I'm not even kidding, I think these are better than the Far Side." Colin, Jake's best friend in 9th grade.Jake States, my desires is to make people laugh, think and dream and to inspire other young people to follow their dream.Jake is a very level headed 14 year old, when asked what he planned to do with the procedes from the sale of the book: His answer was quite amazing for a 14 year old, buy a new drawing computer, donate to help his sisters Type A diabetes and save up for college.Jake's Book can be ordered at amazon.com

TV Interview with Jake