New IP67 Connectors Provide Protection from the Elements
Amphenol RF BNC and TNC connector designs feature waterproof interfaces and ingress protection ideal for use in outdoor applications
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce an expansion of their waterproof IP67 products. Four new products are now available:
• 031-6921, TNC Straight Crimp Jack for LMR-240 cable, Bulkhead Mount
• 031-6923, TNC Straight Crimp Plug for RG-58
• 031-6924, BNC Straight Crimp Plug for RG-58
• 031-6925, BNC Straight Crimp Plug for RG-316
These 50 Ohm connectors are manufactured from brass and beryllium copper, with durable nickel-plated bodies and gold-plated contacts. The BNCs use a bayonet style connector allowing for quick connect and disconnect with a positive locking mechanism, and the TNCs have a threaded mating mechanism ensuring mating stability and electrical performance.
Waterproof sealed solutions are engineered to protect your application from outside elements and are fully tested to IP67 specifications in the mated and unmated condition. RF lines are designed to meet interface performance specifications, with the addition of internal and external sealing features. A gasket within the plug body ensures the connector is sealed in the mated condition. When unmated, O-rings within the interface ensure the connector remains IP67 rated. Adhesive lined heat shrink tubing reinforces the termination area of the connector.
IP67 products are suited for a number of applications, including remote outdoor enclosures, portable radios, handheld devices, and industrial equipment.
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters, and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate, and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
