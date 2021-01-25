2021-01-25 17:03:32.043 Florissant C-Store Sells $50,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Joe Anders of St. Louis claimed a $50,000 prize on a “Show Me $1,000,000” Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket. “Show Me $1,000,000” is a $10 game with over $27.5 million in unclaimed prizes, including four additional prizes of $50,000 and one top prize of $1 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at New Halls Ferry Pit Stop, 12785 New Halls Ferry Road, in Florissant.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

