ATV Accident on White Lake

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Benjamin Lewis 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 January 25, 2021

Tamworth, NH – On January 23, at approximately 12:43 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single ATV accident on White Lake in Tamworth. The operator, identified as Daryl Justham, 55, of Rochester, NH, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital via ambulance. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Justham’s lack of a helmet appears to be a contributing factor to the injuries sustained. Riders are reminded to always wear a helmet and eye protection while operating snowmobiles and OHRVs.

