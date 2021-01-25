Group seeks input on updating judicial bias rule

(Subscription required) The state courts have spearheaded a series of efforts in recent years to address discrimination, harassment, and retaliation -- including Rule 10.351, which the Judicial Council adopted in January 2020 and requires each court to update its policies on how court employees can prevent, report, and resolve complaints related to these issues.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.