(Subscription required) The committee's new members come from 11 different entities within the bar and from other organizations and agencies aimed at public protection, such as the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Association of Discipline Defense Counsel.
You just read:
Bar names members to discipline system review commission
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.