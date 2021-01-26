New Neuroscience Book by Dr. Rod Irwin Shows How to Wire Your Brain for Success
Morgan James' new release, "Get Wired for Success: How to Wire Your Brain for Success in Business and Life with Neuroscience-made-easy!" by Dr. Rod Irwin, shows how neuroscience and positive psychology work together in powerful combination. Get Wired for Success helps motivated businesspeople wire their brain for peak performance.
Filled with crippling anxiety after falling one million dollars into debt, Dr. Rod Irwin realized he needed to do something to turn things around. Delving into neuroscience as the solution, Dr. Rod discovered how to conquer the negative thoughts and emotions. He reprogramed his brain to perform better—to the point where he turned his entire business around. In “Get Wired for Success: How to Wire Your Brain for Success in Business and Life with Neuroscience-made-easy!” he shows professionals how he did it, and how, by following his keys to success, they can do it too.
“Get Wired for Success” outlines Dr. Irwin’s emotional mastery formula, helping businesspeople overcome the fears, anxieties, and negative thinking that limits their performance and potential. Dr. Rod also focuses on meditation and mindfulness as important practices to wire our brain for the outcomes we desire—how to replace negative thoughts with positive thinking and emotions to produce great outcomes. "Get Wired for Success" lays out all of Dr. Rod’s methods in clear, easy to follow and easy to implement steps that any professional can use to unlock their true potential.
The book also integrates with "Get Wired for Success—The Course," an on-line site with video and audio instruction, and The 21 Steps—exercises carefully designed to optimize the participant’s thinking and emotions, indeed to wire one’s brain for success. Details of the course, and more media assets can be found at Dr. Rod’s website www.getwiredforsuccess.com
About the Author:
Dr. Rod Irwin’s passion is to transform science into media that will educate, inspire, and entertain. He has written hundreds of newsletters and magazine articles, been a regular radio guest, and appeared on TV. Dr. Rod now draws on his experience within his book, “Get Wired For Success,” to make a profoundly positive difference to the lives of businesspeople. He lives with his wife, Celia, close to the rural city of Warragul near Melbourne, Australia.
More About This Title:
“Get Wired for Success: How to Wire Your Brain for Success in Business and Life with Neuroscience-made-easy!” by Dr. Rod Irwin will be released by Morgan James Publishing on January 5, 2021. Get Wired for Success—ISBN 9781631951145—has 230 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $17.95.
