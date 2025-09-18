Executive Coach Heidi Hartman: Seven Secrets Of Successful Women Leaders

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Although women are making progress in leadership, it has been slow going despite decades of research and studies showing that women leaders help increase productivity, enhance fairness and improve collaboration.“Gender bias is a form of unconscious or implicit bias, as well as explicit or conscious bias that happens when we attribute our attitudes or stereotypes to certain individuals,” says Heidi Hartman, author of the book Her Rise Her Rules: 7 Secrets Of Successful Leaders (2025, Indie Books International).To encourage the entry of more women to high-level positions, Hartman has developed a leadership system offering the seven secrets of successful leaders to her clients as follows:Secret one is about authenticity and becoming the real you: defining and understanding your why or purpose, your true north, and your core values. That journey requires us to become more introspective about how success is defined, which may differ from what the media or society defines as success.Secret two focuses on building a network. Building a strong network helps an employee move forward, and the key to that is having the right network. Be sure to cultivate a strong mix of mentors, advocates, and champions.Secret three is getting more comfortable with failure as a stepping stone to success. Curating a growth mindset instead of a fixed one provides many more opportunities. Receiving clear and specific feedback is how a person grows.Secret four is to find your voice and ensure it is heard. Gain strength by taking action despite the fear we may feel and do so from a place of curiosity. Setting goals that are meaningful for us and align with the organization’s top priorities is key to success.Secret five is to elevate your “IQ” or “influence quotient” as your superpower. As a leader, work gets done through influence. When working with others, start where they are, and be transparent and clear in communication while you harness the power of storytelling. To be successful, focus on the benefits of engagement or what’s in it for them—WIIFT.Secret six outlines the number one differentiator for women leaders in the workplace: visibility. Many women leaders tend to concentrate on the “heads-down” mode of knocking work out of the park. Research shows that visibility in all key interactions is what moves female leaders to higher ranks.Secret seven is moving from surviving to thriving. When it comes to emotional intelligence, the head and the heart are intertwined. Emotions are neither inherently good nor bad; they can be both helpful and harmful in the workplace. It’s about how we manage emotions and increase awareness.“Women make up more than half of the U.S. population, at 50.5 percent,” states Hartman. “Yet, according to a McKinsey & Company study from 2024, women are significantly underrepresented, starting at the senior manager/director level up to the C-suite level.”Hartman says the same study found that women were still just as driven for career growth at these levels, but on their own terms.Despite this, at the current rate of progress, it will take almost fifty years for women in corporate America to reach parity with men, if companies make a sustained effort in this area.Work and life are all about relationships. By growing emotional intelligence and understanding triggers, women can be more intentional about how they want to engage and show up.There are numerous ways individuals can advance their careers within their area of influence. On the other hand, organizational systems and processes can hinder growth and career development.“More women are leaving jobs to become entrepreneurs, do gig work, or even leave the workforce entirely,” Hartman explains. “This does not bode well for the growth of our workforce in companies.”Focusing on equity and transparency and committing resources for development will go a long way in increasing the number of leadership opportunities for women.Workplace gender equality can be achieved when all employees enjoy equal access to compensation, benefits, rewards, resources, and opportunities.As the president of the Heidi Hartman Consulting firm, she gets results for her clients with personalized coaching and insightful consulting to help women overcome gender bias and other barriers to achieve their professional and personal goals.Hartman grew up in the Midwest and is married with two daughters. They live in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with two cats and an Aussie dog.Indie Books InternationalIndie Books International serves as an independent publishing alternative for experts and authorities to help create impact and influence.ContactHenry DeVrieshenry@indiebooksintl.com619-540-3031

