NEW MOBILE MUSEUM TO HONOR AMERICA’S PURPLE HEART RECIPIENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

An exterior rendering of the National Purple Heart Traveling Tribute and Education Center arriving in a community as part of the Purple Hearts Across America Tour. National Purple Heart Honor Mission Executive Director Col. Russ Vernon reviews the design plans for the interior layout of the National Purple Heart Traveling Tribute and Education Center.

As America Celebrates Its 250th Anniversary, National Purple Heart Honor Mission to Launch New Tribute Center to Visit Schools, Communities, Events

This Tribute Center will bring the stories of those who sacrificed so much for our freedom to events, schools and communities in a way that will inspire a new generation to a life of service.” — Russ Vernon, NPHHM Executive Director

NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As “America 250” celebrations prepare to kick into high gear, the National Purple Heart Honor Mission is preparing to hit the road to bring a state-of-the-art mobile exhibition telling the stories of our nation’s Purple Heart heroes to communities across America. The organization has announced that it is advancing the design of the National Purple Heart Traveling Tribute and Education Center, which is expected to launch early next year.The “Purple Hearts Across America Tour” will provide the public free access to the Tribute Center allowing Americans of all ages to learn about the service and sacrifice of the more than 1.8 million Americans who bear the scars of war or have lost their lives in conflicts around the globe. The national non-profit is launching a fundraising campaign and accepting applications from communities, businesses, schools, universities and other veterans’ groups to participate in the tour which is expected to visit up to 25 cities next year.Housed in a custom, expandable tractor-trailer truck, the National Purple Heart Mobile Tribute & Education Center will feature engaging displays, artifacts, and video testimonials from Purple Heart recipients from across conflicts and generations. The facility will also include a studio where Purple Heart heroes can privately record their Stories of Valor to be preserved in perpetuity. An animation of the tribute center can be viewed HERE , on the Honor Mission’s website.“This Tribute Center will, for the first time, bring the stories of those who sacrificed so much for our freedom to events, schools and communities in a way that will inspire a new generation to a life of service and provide a greater appreciation for the cost of our freedom,” said Col. Russ Vernon, Executive Director of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission. “Our organization was the driving force behind the construction of the national museum in New York dedicated to our nation’s Purple Heart recipients and now we will bring the story of the Purple Heart across America.” At each stop, the Honor Mission, in conjunction with local partners, will hold events for veterans and provide opportunity for the public to pay tribute to our heroes.“We are deeply honored to be entrusted with support surrounding the concepting, production, and activation around the Purple Hearts Across America Tour. This is more than an exhibit—it is a moving tribute to the courage and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes. We are proud to partner with the National Purple Heart Honor Mission in bringing these stories of valor to communities across the country, ensuring that their legacy continues to inspire future generations,” said Toby Robertson, CEO of Specialized Marketing Experiences CEO which will be building the center and assisting with management of the tour.Organizations wishing to apply to be part of the Purple Hearts Across America Tour can complete the application process at https://www.purpleheartmission.org/mobile-tribute-education-center The Honor Mission has committed $400,000 for the construction of the National Purple Heart Traveling Tribute & Education Center and is seeking additional donations and corporate sponsors to cover operational costs for the 2026 tour year. Those wishing to sponsor the tour should email development@purpleheartmission.org or call 845-208-4990.“Our Purple Heart heroes have given so much to defend freedom, and we have a duty to remember that sacrifice. We are confident this unique and exciting program will impact the future of our nation,” said Dan Clarino, a two-time Purple Heart recipient and Vice Chair of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission’s Board of Directors.Image 1: National Purple Heart Honor Mission Executive Director Col. Russ Vernon reviews the design plans for the interior layout of the National Purple Heart Traveling Tribute and Education Center.Image 2: An exterior rendering of the National Purple Heart Traveling Tribute and Education Center arriving in a community as part of the Purple Hearts Across America Tour.###ABOUT THE NATIONAL PURPLE HEART HONOR MISSIONThe National Purple Heart Honor Mission is an approved 501(c)3 non-profit organization, whose strategic objective is to pay tribute to our nation’s combat wounded and killed in action through special outreach and educational programming. Through Purple Heart Patriot Project Missions, celebration of National Purple Heart Day and other public events and programs, we engage people of all ages by telling the stories of our nation’s heroes. Learn more and support their efforts at www.PurpleHeartMission.org

