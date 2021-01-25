Sign up to receive news releases via email.

Tax Commissioner Announces New Online Tool - Chatbot

Bismarck, N.D. – Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger announced today a new chatbot is now available on the ND Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) website. ND TAP is a free, secure website that allows taxpayers to manage their North Dakota tax accounts from their computer, phone, or tablet. Taxpayers can file returns, make payments, and view historical data on the website.

“Teddy,” the new chatbot, is named in honor of and created to resemble Theodore Roosevelt. Found at the top right corner of the ND TAP homepage, the chatbot is available to answer questions and direct taxpayers to additional information. Common questions “Teddy” can answer include, how do I make a payment; can I make a payment for a future date; and can I amend a return?

“With the addition of ‘Teddy’ to the ND TAP website, our office continues to evolve with technological advances, while continuing to strive to provide the best service possible to the taxpayers of North Dakota,” Rauschenberger stated. “This new chatbot is another tool our office uses to uphold our vision statement – To provide exceptional service while enhancing compliance with the tax laws of North Dakota.”

“Teddy” the chatbot is available to answer taxpayers’ questions on the website 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is available to taxpayers who have an account on ND TAP or are visiting the website without an online account.

“Our goal of including the chatbot on this website is to increase the availability of our office,” Rauschenberger added. “‘Teddy’ is now able to answer common questions any time of the day or night.”

The ND TAP website is found here, with “Teddy” now live on the main homepage.

Taxpayers can stay up-to-date on North Dakota tax-related matters by visiting the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at www.nd.gov/tax or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

# # #