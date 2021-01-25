Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

January 25, 2021                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Belmont

Shadyside Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Butler County Family and Children First Council

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Talawanda School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Champaign

West Liberty-Salem Local School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clark

Global Impact STEM Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Clermont County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 

U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

Southern Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Coshocton City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

Cuyahoga

 

 

Amy L. Lowell, C.N.M.

MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Elizabeth A. Diekroger, M.D.

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Delaware

Olentangy Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

ALVIS, INC. DBA ALVIS HOUSE

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy - Columbus Middle School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Joelle C. Hochulski, C.N.P.

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Judiciary Supreme Court of Ohio

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Metro Early College High School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Office of the Ohio Treasurer of State

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Education

 

10/20/2020 TO 10/20/2020

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Ohio Tuition Trust Authority

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fulton

Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Forest Hills Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Loveland City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

North College Hill City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Princeton City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Three Rivers Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Ridgemont Local School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Huron County Community Library

 FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Jefferson

Edison Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Auburn Vocational School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Lawrence County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Logan

Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan & Champaign

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Keystone Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Mahoning County Community Based Correctional Facility

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Miami

Piqua City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Corey A. Davis, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy - Dayton  Downtown

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Horizon Science Academy Dayton High School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Vandalia-Butler City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 

 

Pike

Ashley A. Riley, C.N.P.

MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

 

 

Portage

James A. Garfield Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Rootstown Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Streetsboro City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Richland

Lexington Local School District

FFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 

 

Scioto

Sciotoville Community School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 

 

Stark

Stark State College Foundation

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Allison K. Person, M.D.

MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Nordonia Hills City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Tallmadge City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 

 

Union

West Central Community Correctional Facility

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 

 

Vinton

Vinton County Clerk of Courts

 

12/30/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

Warren

Southwest Ohio Council of Governments

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
           

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

