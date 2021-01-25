Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

|
Belmont
|
Shadyside Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Butler
|
Butler County Family and Children First Council
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Talawanda School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Champaign
|
West Liberty-Salem Local School District
|
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Clark
|
Global Impact STEM Academy
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Clermont
|
Clermont County Educational Service Center
|
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Columbiana
|
Southern Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Coshocton
|
Coshocton City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
Cuyahoga
|
|
|
Amy L. Lowell, C.N.M.
|
MED
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
|
|
|
|
Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Elizabeth A. Diekroger, M.D.
|
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
|
|
|
|
Delaware
|
Olentangy Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Franklin
|
ALVIS, INC. DBA ALVIS HOUSE
|
MED
|
01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018
|
|
|
|
Horizon Science Academy - Columbus Middle School
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Joelle C. Hochulski, C.N.P.
|
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
|
|
|
|
Judiciary Supreme Court of Ohio
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Metro Early College High School
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Office of the Ohio Treasurer of State
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Ohio Department of Education
|
|
10/20/2020 TO 10/20/2020
|
|
Performance Audit
|
|
|
|
Ohio Tuition Trust Authority
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Fulton
|
Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Hamilton
|
Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Forest Hills Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Loveland City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
North College Hill City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Princeton City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Three Rivers Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Hardin
|
Ridgemont Local School District
|
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Huron
|
Huron County Community Library
|
FFR
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Jefferson
|
Edison Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Lake
|
Auburn Vocational School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Lawrence
|
Lawrence County Educational Service Center
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Logan
|
Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan & Champaign
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Lorain
|
Keystone Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Mahoning
|
Mahoning County Community Based Correctional Facility
|
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Miami
|
Piqua City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Montgomery
|
Corey A. Davis, C.N.P.
|
MED
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
|
|
|
|
Horizon Science Academy - Dayton Downtown
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Horizon Science Academy Dayton High School
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Vandalia-Butler City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pike
|
Ashley A. Riley, C.N.P.
|
MED
|
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portage
|
James A. Garfield Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Rootstown Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Streetsboro City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Richland
|
Lexington Local School District
|
FFR
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scioto
|
Sciotoville Community School
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stark
|
Stark State College Foundation
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Summit
|
Allison K. Person, M.D.
|
MED
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
|
|
|
|
Nordonia Hills City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Tallmadge City School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Union
|
West Central Community Correctional Facility
|
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vinton
|
Vinton County Clerk of Courts
|
|
12/30/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warren
|
Southwest Ohio Council of Governments
|
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|