January 25, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Belmont Shadyside Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Butler Butler County Family and Children First Council 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Talawanda School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Champaign West Liberty-Salem Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Clark Global Impact STEM Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Clermont Clermont County Educational Service Center 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Columbiana Southern Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Coshocton Coshocton City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Amy L. Lowell, C.N.M. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Elizabeth A. Diekroger, M.D. 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Delaware Olentangy Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin ALVIS, INC. DBA ALVIS HOUSE MED 01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018 Horizon Science Academy - Columbus Middle School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Joelle C. Hochulski, C.N.P. 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Judiciary Supreme Court of Ohio 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Metro Early College High School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Office of the Ohio Treasurer of State 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Department of Education 10/20/2020 TO 10/20/2020 Performance Audit Ohio Tuition Trust Authority 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Fulton Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hamilton Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Forest Hills Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Loveland City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 North College Hill City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Princeton City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Three Rivers Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hardin Ridgemont Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Huron Huron County Community Library FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Jefferson Edison Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lake Auburn Vocational School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lawrence Lawrence County Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Logan Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan & Champaign 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain Keystone Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning Mahoning County Community Based Correctional Facility 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Miami Piqua City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Montgomery Corey A. Davis, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Horizon Science Academy - Dayton Downtown 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Horizon Science Academy Dayton High School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Vandalia-Butler City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Pike Ashley A. Riley, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Portage James A. Garfield Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Rootstown Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Streetsboro City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Richland Lexington Local School District FFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Scioto Sciotoville Community School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Stark State College Foundation 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Allison K. Person, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Nordonia Hills City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Tallmadge City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Union West Central Community Correctional Facility 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Vinton Vinton County Clerk of Courts 12/30/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Southwest Ohio Council of Governments 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

