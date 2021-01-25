Downtown Paterson Office Building Going up for Auction
7,308+/- SF office building to be sold on February 18, 2021
Paterson is a city on the rise.”PATERSON, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the Auction of the former Passaic County Department of Health Building located at 18-20 Clark Street in Paterson, New Jersey. The 7,308+/- sq. ft. building will be sold by order of Passaic County in an online only Auction concluding Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:00AM. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
The site consists of a 7,308+/- sq. ft. office/commercial building on 0.08+/- acres. The first level has a total improved area of 3,654+/- sq. ft. and includes a front entrance vestibule with steps up to the reception desk, private offices, a conference room, and two large lavatories. The lower level, also 3,654+/- sq. ft., includes additional private offices, break room, boiler and server rooms, and additional lavatories. The property is located within the B-4 central business district and the Federal Opportunity Zone. As per the City zoning code, the B-4 zoning district is intended for business, retail, education, governmental services, entertainment, transportation, etc. Property is located one block from Market Street and the center of Paterson.
“Paterson is a city on the rise,” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “This property is in Center City, right between City Hall and the mall.”
Property Previews are scheduled from 12 noon to 2PM on Wednesday, January 27th and Tuesday, February 9th. Masks and social distancing will be required. The Online Auction will conclude on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:00AM. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
