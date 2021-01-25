Concora Delivers Record Growth In 2020
The leader in delivering digital experience platforms for commercial building product manufacturersALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the only Digital Experience Platform (DxP) designed specifically for the commercial building product manufacturing industry, today announced a record-breaking year for building product manufacturers in North America and Canada using Design Studio to help power their commercial sales. Concora concluded the year with net new brands such as Honeywell, MASCO Canada, DinoFlex, ClosetMaid, Cherokee Brick, Buechel Stone https://concora.com/successstories/ using the Concora Digital Experience Platform to drive an on-line buying experience for product selection. The Concora DxP simplifies product selection for the architect, engineer and contractor communities that help grow commercial sales.
Key highlights across Concora’s customer base include:
• A 28% increase in Building Product Manufacturers online site traffic for 2020 vs. 2019. Primarily based on the current pandemic with the elimination of trade shows, events, lunch & learns that drove the design community on-line in search of products to be specified.
• Increased digitization. Building Product Manufacturers are shifting to remote ways of working and relying heavily on digital collaboration tools such as building information modeling (BIM).
• Building Product Manufacturers are accelerating rollouts and prioritizing digital transformation. There is no time to experiment with the perfect roadmap. Organizations must enable new digital channels that strengthen their position in today’s marketing place leading to increased pipeline and visibility into those design community members visiting their product pages.
• Sales Enrichment and getting closer to customers has become more essential now than ever. Design community member's preference is now to have a simplified experience in search of products while working remotely from home. Tracking and capturing those details on the Building Product Manufacturers sites to hand off to sales as “Leads” has now become a top initiative for sales leaders in helping them grow pipeline.
2020 was like no other we have seen before. The pandemic drove significant changes in how design community members responded to changing market conditions. “We were able to deploy the Design Studio portal in as little as 30 days for our new customers. The feedback has been tremendous, and we are excited in helping our Building Product Manufacturers increase their pipelines with new leads” Of course we’re all eager to see how these customer behaviors continue and evolve in the new year”, said Phil Gerolstein, Vice President of Sales.
About Concora
Concora builds solutions to help building product manufacturers navigate the complexities of getting their materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora’s Digital Experience Platform, manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer’s journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. To learn how building product manufacturers can make it easy for architects, engineers, and contractors to specify and buy commercial building materials, visit: https://concora.com
Kip Rapp
CEO Concora
+1 425-387-8316
kip.rapp@concora.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn