2021-01-21 23:51:37.39 Husband's Gift Turns into $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-01-21 23:51:37.39

Barbara Jones of Springfield wasn’t expecting to uncover a $100,000 prize, but that was exactly what happened when she scratched off a “$100,000 Cash” Scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery. Her husband had purchased the ticket and brought it home for them to play.

“I was in disbelief. I thought it was a joke,” Jones said. “I made him take me back to the store to make sure it was real!”

The ticket, which was purchased at Walmart, 3536 W. Mt. Vernon St. in Springfield, did, in fact, contain one of the game’s top prizes of $100,000 – something Jones said still didn’t feel real.

“It’s like it’s happened, but it hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Jones plans to put most of the winnings away for retirement, but she said she’s also going to use some of it to do some work around her house.

In FY20, players in Greene County won more than $45.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

