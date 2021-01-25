Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Whitmer announces transportation economic development grant that will improve E. Main Street in the city of Milan

Contact: Brian Armstrong, MDOT Office of Economic Development, 517-335-2636 Agency: Transportation

January 25, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is awarding a state Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF) Category F grant of $248,000 to the City of Milan.

"From day one, I've been clear that we need to invest more in our state's roads," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Today, I'm proud to announce a transportation economic development grant that will help the City of Milan rebuild an important corridor in the community. Road projects like this connect workers to jobs and provide important links for our communities. We must do more to fix our roads and I stand ready to work with anyone willing to get the job done."   

E. Main Street in the city of Milan is the main connector route between downtown Milan and US-23. The road serves several commercial and industrial businesses at both the US-23 interchange and within the city. The pavement is deteriorated and is nearing the end of its operational life.

To assure continued access to the transportation network, the City of Milan will rebuild E. Main Street from US-23 to 90 feet west of Dexter Street. Additional work includes curb and gutter and guardrail replacement.

The total cost of the project is $310,000, with $248,000 in Category F funds and $62,000 in matching funds from the City of Milan.

Enacted in 1987 and reauthorized in 1993, the TEDF helps finance highway, road and street projects that are critical to the movement of people and products, and getting workers to their jobs, materials to growers and manufacturers, and finished goods to consumers. TEDF "Category F" or "Urban Areas in Rural Counties" grants provide state funding for public roadway improvements that create system continuity with the secondary all-season road system.

Category F grants provide funding for projects that include improving access to the state all-season system or improving safety and all-season capabilities on routes having high commercial traffic. Eligible road agencies include county road commissions, cities and villages. More information about the program is available online at www.Michigan.gov/TEDF.

