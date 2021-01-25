Gov. Whitmer announces transportation economic development grant that will improve Maple Street in the city of Big Rapids

Contact:

Agency:

Brian Armstrong, MDOT Office of Economic Development, 517-335-2636Transportation

January 25, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is awarding a state Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF) Category F grant of $171,212 to the City of Big Rapids.

"From day one, I've been clear that we need to invest more in our state's roads," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Today, I'm proud to announce a transportation economic development grant that will help the City of Big Rapids rebuild an important corridor in the community. Road projects like this connect workers to jobs and provide important links for our communities. We must do more to fix our roads and I stand ready to work with anyone willing to get the job done."

Maple Street is the main roadway serving the city of Big Rapids' industrial park. The road serves dozens of businesses by providing an all-season connection to M-20, US-131, and US-131 Business Route. Years of heavy commercial and industrial use have left the pavement in deteriorated condition and the roadway is nearing the end of its useful life.

To address the issue, the City of Big Rapids will rebuild Maple Street from S. Third Avenue to Bronson Avenue.

The total cost of the project is $214,015, with $171,212 in Category F funds and $42,803 in matching funds from the City of Big Rapids.

Enacted in 1987 and reauthorized in 1993, the TEDF helps finance highway, road and street projects that are critical to the movement of people and products, and getting workers to their jobs, materials to growers and manufacturers, and finished goods to consumers. TEDF "Category F" or "Urban Areas in Rural Counties" grants provide state funding for public roadway improvements that create system continuity with the secondary all-season road system.

Category F grants provide funding for projects that include improving access to the state all-season system or improving safety and all-season capabilities on routes having high commercial traffic. Eligible road agencies include county road commissions, cities and villages. More information about the program is available online at www.Michigan.gov/TEDF.