Gov. Whitmer announces transportation economic development grant that will improve N. Michigan Avenue in Saginaw County's Carrollton Township

January 25, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is awarding a state Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF) Category F grant of $375,000 to the Saginaw County Road Commission (SCRC) to improve N. Michigan Avenue.

"From day one, I've been clear that we need to invest more in our state's roads," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Today, I'm proud to announce a transportation economic development grant that will help the SCRC rebuild an important corridor in the community. Road projects like this connect workers to jobs and provide important links for our communities. We must do more to fix our roads and I stand ready to work with anyone willing to get the job done."

N. Michigan Avenue is an important north-south roadway in Saginaw County's Carrollton Township. The majority of Michigan Avenue is classified as all-season, except for a section between Shattuck and Schust roads that is subject to seasonal weight restrictions. This forces truck operators to reduce loads when frost laws are in effect, thereby increasing their transportation costs. In addition, the pavement is nearing the end of its operational life and is in need of improvement.

To assure continued access to the transportation network and enable full truck loads during seasonal weight restrictions, the SCRC will rebuild N. Michigan Avenue from Shattuck Road to Schust Road. Additional work includes shoulder widening, curb and gutter, and ramp upgrades at intersections compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The total cost of the project is $952,432, with $375,000 in Category F funds and $577,432 in matching funds from the SCRC.

Enacted in 1987 and reauthorized in 1993, the TEDF helps finance highway, road and street projects that are critical to the movement of people and products, and getting workers to their jobs, materials to growers and manufacturers, and finished goods to consumers. TEDF "Category F" or "Urban Areas in Rural Counties" grants provide state funding for public roadway improvements that create system continuity with the secondary all-season road system.

Category F grants provide funding for projects that include improving access to the state all-season system or improving safety and all-season capabilities on routes having high commercial traffic. Eligible road agencies include county road commissions, cities and villages. More information about the program is available online at www.Michigan.gov/TEDF.