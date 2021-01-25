Gov. Whitmer announces transportation economic development grant that will improve Rickett Road in the city of Brighton

Contact:

Brian Armstrong, MDOT Office of Economic Development, 517-335-2636Transportation

January 25, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is awarding a state Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF) Category F grant of $375,000 to the City of Brighton.

"From day one, I've been clear that we need to invest more in our state's roads," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Today, I'm proud to announce a transportation economic development grant that will help the City of Brighton rebuild an important corridor in the community. Road projects like this connect workers to jobs and provide important links for our communities. We must do more to fix our roads and I stand ready to work with anyone willing to get the job done."

Rickett Road in the city of Brighton provides all-season access from one of the city's main industrial areas to Grand River Avenue, US-23, and I-96. The pavement is in very poor condition and is at the end of its operational life.

To preserve the roadway's all-season capabilities, the City of Brighton will rebuild Rickett Road from the railroad tracks north of Sisu Knoll Drive to the city limit south of Oak Ridge Drive. Additional work includes removing the center-lane island, curb and gutter improvements, and ramp upgrades compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Sanitary sewer will also be replaced as a non-participating cost.

The total cost of the project is $644,045, with $375,000 in Category F funds and $269,045 in matching funds from the City of Brighton.

Enacted in 1987 and reauthorized in 1993, the TEDF helps finance highway, road and street projects that are critical to the movement of people and products, and getting workers to their jobs, materials to growers and manufacturers, and finished goods to consumers. TEDF "Category F" or "Urban Areas in Rural Counties" grants provide state funding for public roadway improvements that create system continuity with the secondary all-season road system.

Category F grants provide funding for projects that include improving access to the state all-season system or improving safety and all-season capabilities on routes having high commercial traffic. Eligible road agencies include county road commissions, cities and villages. More information about the program is available online at www.Michigan.gov/TEDF.