Gov. Whitmer announces transportation economic development grant that will improve S. Kalamazoo Avenue in the city of Marshall

January 25, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is awarding a state Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF) Category F grant of $246,340 to the City of Marshall.

"From day one, I've been clear that we need to invest more in our state's roads," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Today, I'm proud to announce a transportation economic development grant that will help the City of Marshall rebuild an important corridor in the community. Road projects like this connect workers to jobs and provide important links for our communities. We must do more to fix our roads and I stand ready to work with anyone willing to get the job done."

S. Kalamazoo Avenue is a major north-south connector route in the city of Marshall. The roadway connects M-227 and I-94 with the downtown business district and the industrial areas on the city's south side. The pavement is in poor condition and the roadway is nearing the end of its useful life.

To address the issue, the City of Marshall will rebuild S. Kalamazoo Avenue from I-94 Business Loop (Michigan Avenue) to M-227 (Industrial Drive). These improvements will prevent further deterioration and extend the useful life of the roadway. Additional work includes ramp upgrades at intersections compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The total cost of the project is $307,924, with $246,340 in Category F funds and $61,584 in matching funds from the City of Marshall.

Enacted in 1987 and reauthorized in 1993, the TEDF helps finance highway, road and street projects that are critical to the movement of people and products, and getting workers to their jobs, materials to growers and manufacturers, and finished goods to consumers. TEDF "Category F" or "Urban Areas in Rural Counties" grants provide state funding for public roadway improvements that create system continuity with the secondary all-season road system.

Category F grants provide funding for projects that include improving access to the state all-season system or improving safety and all-season capabilities on routes having high commercial traffic. Eligible road agencies include county road commissions, cities and villages. More information about the program is available online at www.Michigan.gov/TEDF.