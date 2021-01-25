Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Are the Grapes Leaving Grapevine?

Delaney Vineyards is being Sold at Multi-Par Auction!

GRAPEVINE, TX, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Only Vineyard in Grapevine may be Gone Forever!!

The 14.7+/- acres known as Delaney Vineyards is going to Multi-Par Online Auction. The Delaneys are not closing or retiring. This property is simply in excess of their needs. The premier vineyard, that you've seen in many advertisements, fronts Hwy 121 and welcomes all oenophiles to the namesake "Grapevine". The absolutely fantastic 14,000+/- sf building that fronts Merlot Avenue is sure to grab your attention. Visit AuctionSection.com for all the details on how you can be the next owner of this stunning piece of Grapevine culture! Auction ends February 17th.

2000 Champagne Blvd. Grapevine TX 76051
The property is offered in parcels or in total
Auction ends February 17th
For more information please visit www.AuctionSection.com

Delaney Vineyards at Auction!




