Virtual Public Input Meeting February 1 on proposed improvements to US Highway 2 in Minot

A Virtual Public Input Meeting will be available Monday, February 1, 2021 on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on Monday, February 1, 2021. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvement to US Highway 2 from Burdick Expressway to Evergreen Avenue in Minot.

The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and City of Minot.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by Tuesday, February 16, 2021 to Jerad Daul, Case Plaza, Suite 226, Fargo, ND 58102-4807 with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Jerad Daul at (701) 893-7406 and jdaul@srfconsulting.com.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at (701) 328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.