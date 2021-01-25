Westminster Barracks / Shooting

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21B100340

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Lengfellner

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 6:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Under investigation

VIOLATION: Shooting

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Colby Boyce

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in southeastern Vermont.

The state police was notified at about 6:25 p.m. Sunday that a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds had been dropped off at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Responding detectives spoke with the victim, later identified as Colby Boyce, 23, of Guilford. Boyce was subsequently flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and is currently in the intensive care unit.

Subsequent investigation indicates the shooting might have occurred on Guilford Center Road in Guilford, but all aspects of the case, including the location, remain under active investigation at this time.

Police would like to speak to anyone with information about this incident, including the location it occurred and the individual(s) who dropped off the victim at Brattleboro Memorial. People with information should call Detective Trooper Jason Lengfellner at the VSP Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600, or provide a tip anonymously online at www.vtips.us.

- 30 -