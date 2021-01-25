Save the Date: Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair Scheduled for Oct. 2 at Pere Marquette State Park

GRAFTON, Ill. – The Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair, traditionally held in June each year at Pere Marquette State Park, will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The event was canceled in June 2020 due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more than 30 years, the free Fishing Fair has been one of Pere Marquette’s most popular family events, featuring catch-and-release fishing, casting stations, fishing instruction, information, and entertainment. The event is hosted by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC), Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge (administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service), and Pere Marquette State Park (administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources). Dozens of local businesses and volunteers support the fair.

For more information on the Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair on its new date of Oct. 2, 2021, call Pere Marquette State Park at 618-786-3323.

1/25/2021

