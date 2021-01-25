Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,602 in the last 365 days.

Save the Date: Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair Scheduled for Oct. 2 at Pere Marquette State Park

Save the Date: Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair Scheduled for Oct. 2 at Pere Marquette State Park

GRAFTON, Ill. – The Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair, traditionally held in June each year at Pere Marquette State Park, will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The event was canceled in June 2020 due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more than 30 years, the free Fishing Fair has been one of Pere Marquette’s most popular family events, featuring catch-and-release fishing, casting stations, fishing instruction, information, and entertainment.   The event is hosted by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC), Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge (administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service), and Pere Marquette State Park (administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources). Dozens of local businesses and volunteers support the fair.

For more information on the Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair on its new date of Oct. 2, 2021, call Pere Marquette State Park at 618-786-3323.

1/25/2021

###

You just read:

Save the Date: Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair Scheduled for Oct. 2 at Pere Marquette State Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.