Public's Help Sought in Waterfowl Carcass Wasting Case

Fish and Game is asking the public for information regarding the recent dumping of 34 whole and partially field-dressed waterfowl carcasses behind the Fred Meyer store at Glenwood and Chinden in Garden City.

Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a reward for information in the case and callers can remain anonymous. Contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999 twenty four hours a day.

Fish and Game district conservation officer Ben Cadwallader investigated the incident and found 19 whole waterfowl carcasses, mostly mallards, along with 15 others with the breast meat removed. Based on security camera footage of the suspect vehicle, the carcasses were dumped from a pickup truck just before 8:00pm on Wednesday, January 20th.

The suspect vehicle is a 2008- to 2010-model Ford Super Duty Extra Cab, dark in color, possibly black, with a white or lighter color stripe along the running board.

Evidence was collected at the scene, but Cadwallader hopes to learn more about the case from an eyewitness or others who have knowledge of the incident. “I am very interested in visiting with anyone who has information regarding this wanton waste case,” Cadwallader noted.

In addition to the CAP hotline, persons with information regarding this case may also call the Fish and Game Nampa office at 208-465-8465 weekdays and Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550 on weekends.

- IDFG -

