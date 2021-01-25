Nicaragua's Top Football flight - Liga Primera Sports Flick - launches world wide
More than 10,00 viewers across 38 nations in Liga Primera Sports Flick’s debut this past weekendSIDNEY, AUSTRALIA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liga Primera – Nicaragua’s top football flight - and the Australian based OTT Channel Sports Flick announced a TV broadcast cooperation - a major milestone for both entities that are amongst the fastest growing in their category across the globe- in order to expand Liga Primera to the world stage with more than 200 live matches until the end of 2021.
The partnership presents a great opportunity for Nicaraguan Football, to be known now as Liga Primera Sportsflick as part of the agreement, to provide for investment in the league. The following will translate into development in broadcasting quality and infrastructure, as well as a financial investment and foreign commercial opportunities.
“We are delighted to launch this new phase for Liga Primera that puts us closer to our growth and development goal that will also allow us to drive fan engagement through Sports Flick’s digital capabilities,” said Liga Primera Director Luis Rosas.
“We are very proud to be partnering with one of the fastest-growing leagues in America’s,” said Sports Flick CEO Dylan Azzopardi, “we are excited to be showcasing the competition to the worldwide audience”.
In addition, with the games set to be broadcast in English and Spanish, it will also allow domestic football the opportunity to be in the international window, providing for great potential reach and exposure of the top Nicaraguan domestic players and pathways for growing the standard of local players.
Sports Flick is committed to providing an avenue to internationalise the league, aiming at foreign markets to create growth and sustainability. Long term opportunities to expand domestic programming, production quality and domestic partnerships through digital and analogue TV providers are already in the works.
Fans can start enjoying free to air matches of Liga Primera across our web portal www.sportsflickglobal.com and the Sports flick app available for OS and Android mobiles, and to unlock the full catalogue of matches and special content from Liga Primera, fans can access with promo code “LIGA” on subscription.
Two matches of each round will also be broadcast free to air, to be announced by the official league and broadcaster channels. Along with the Liga Primera, subscribers will gain access to a multitude of another programming, providing the Nicaraguan people with more sport, on-demand. From other Football Competitions, baseball, cricket, Mixed Martial Arts and more.
The deal with Liga Primera is a world-first for an Australian OTT broadcaster internationally and part of a staged plan to bring professional Australian assets to other markets as well.
As part of this deal, the Sports Flick app and website is now available in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese and German to cater to all audiences.
Both promotions are only available on the Sports Flick website.
Michael Turner
Sports Flick
+61 439 167 627
michael.turner@sportsflick.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter