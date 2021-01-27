Greenfield Cigar Shop “Smokers Host” Offers Premium Humidor - The Cigar Vault
Smokers Host of Greenfield IN, is pleased to offer the Cigar Vault - a premium walk-in humidor.
The selection in our Cigar Vault humidor is guaranteed fresh.”GREENFIELD, INDIANA, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smokers Host, the local cigar shop franchise in Greenfield Indiana, introduces a premium walk-in humidor to their shop. Called the Cigar Vault, products are kept fresh and in-stock.
Cigar Vaults can be found inside the Smokers Host local cigar shop locations in Crawfordsville, Greenfield, Martinsville, Monticello, Mooresville, and Washington, Indiana. The company website invites people to “check out our selection” and their products are “guaranteed fresh.”
A look around the shop showcases three main areas. The first space is the counter area. This is where general tobacco products and accessories are found. Customers must request assistance for items located behind the counter. Social distancing is requested in this area. It is also important to note that customers must be 21 or older to make purchases.
The second space is a self-serve area. Accessories like lighters, cutters, ashtrays, hookahs, and other accessories are found. Anyone working behind the counter can help customers navigate the self-serve space as well. Asking for assistance from the knowledgeable staff is encouraged.
Then, there is the humidor. This may also be called the Cigar Vault. It is well-stocked with a popular selection of premium brands. It is kept at an optimal temperature and humidity level that guarantees all products inside to be fresh. New additions to the humidors occur all the time. Visiting often is strongly encouraged.
The Greenfield Smokers Host local cigar shop offers “quality for less” and the atmosphere is casual. There is plenty of parking so customers can dash in and out. Pricing is fair, and the store is clean.
Other franchise locations can be found in Indiana in the following areas:
• ALEXANDRIA – 1405 N. Park Avenue
• BATESVILLE – 211 E. Pearl St
• CONNERSVILLE – 3150 Western Avenue
• CRAWFORDSVILLE – 1837 U.S. Highway 231
• EDINBURGH – 8797 S. US Highway 31
• GREENFIELD – 1518 N. State Street
• GREENSBURG – 1907 N. Greensburg Crossing
• GREENSBURG – 601 W. Main Street, Suite A
• GREENWOOD – 1026 US Hwy 31 South
• LINTON – 309 A Street NW
• LOOGOOTEE – 109 E. Broadway St.
• MARTINSVILLE – 339 Morton Avenue
• MONTICELLO – 302 W. Broadway
• MOORESVILLE – 17 E. South Street
• RUSHVILLE – 1510 N. Main Street
• SHELBYVILLE – 903 S. Harrison
• TIPTON – 100 Mill Street
• WASHINGTON – 301 E. National Highway
Patrons can remain at a safe distance from employees and each other inside every cigar shop. In compliance with COVID-19 safety regulations, all customers are required to wear a face-covering while shopping.
It is easy to understand why people frequent their Smokers Host local cigar shop. Visit the Greenfield location at 1518 N. State Street, Greenfield, IN.
Smoker’s Host has been employee-owned and providing its products throughout Indiana since 2002. Go to their website at https://www.kocolene.com/smokers-host/ to learn how to be a franchisee.
