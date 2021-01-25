NAKIVO Launches v10.2 with Support for SharePoint Online and S3 Object Lock
The latest version of NAKIVO Backup & Replication expands protection for Microsoft 365 data and adds ransomware protection for backups stored in Amazon S3.SPARKS, NEVADA, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAKIVO launches v10.2 of NAKIVO Backup & Replication. The latest release expands the scope of Microsoft 365 data protection with support for SharePoint Online, adds ransomware protection for backups with Amazon S3 Object Lock Support and introduces Tenant Resource Allocation. The new features are powerful additions to the core functionality of the award-winning solution, which continues to meet the evolving needs of its 16,000+ customer base.
SharePoint Online Backup
With the skyrocketing adoption of Microsoft 365, cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting data in the cloud for financial gain. In addition to cyber threats, Microsoft 365 data faces other data loss threats like accidental data deletion and retention policy gaps. To help companies address SaaS data protection issues, NAKIVO Backup & Replication provides comprehensive data protection and recovery for Microsoft 365 data with support for Exchange Online and OneDrive for Business. The latest 10.2 version adds another layer of protection for Microsoft 365 users with support for SharePoint Online.
SharePoint Online Backup allows companies using Microsoft 365 to:
Back up SharePoint Online sites and subsites.
Recover document libraries and lists to the original or a different location.
Use the search functionality to locate and recover items quickly for compliance and e-discovery purposes.
Ransomware-Proof Backups with Amazon S3 Object Lock
After introducing Backup to Amazon S3 in 2020, NAKIVO adds support for Amazon S3 Object Lock in v10.2 to help businesses mitigate the threat of ransomware to their backups and backup copies. The Amazon S3 Object Lock functionality uses the write-once-read-many (WORM) model meant to ensure that objects are immutable for as long as required. Once set, the retention period cannot be shortened or disabled, not even by the root user.
Amazon S3 Object Lock support allows companies to:
Protect their backups stored in Amazon S3 from overwriting and deletion.
Set retention periods to keep objects immutable for as long as you need.
Protect their backup data against ransomware and meet compliance requirements.
Tenant Resource Allocation
NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10.2 offers more control and flexibility for managed service providers (MSPs) and large enterprises using the multi-tenant mode. The new Tenant Resource Allocation feature provides an effective means of allocating data protection infrastructure resources to tenants. Administrators can assign hosts, clusters, VMs, Backup Repositories and Transporters to the tenants.
This feature complements other tenant configuration options in multi-tenant deployments of NAKIVO Backup & Replication. In addition to allocating resources, administrators can implement role-based access control and grant permissions to tenants to perform specific data protection activities in the Self-Service Portal.
Feature Availability
SharePoint Online Backup is available with a Backup for Microsoft 365 subscription, which is licensed per user and comes with 24/7 Support. Data protection for SharePoint Online starts at as low as $0.75 per user/month for a three-year subscription. NAKIVO customers can combine a subscription license for Backup for Microsoft Office 365 with any NAKIVO Backup & Replication edition and license.
Ransomware-Proof Backups with Amazon S3 Object Lock is available with perpetual or subscription licenses for Enterprise, Enterprise Essentials and Enterprise Plus editions of NAKIVO Backup & Replication.
Tenant Resource Allocation is available in multi-tenant deployments of NAKIVO Backup & Replication. For MSPs, multi-tenancy is available with a monthly or annual subscription with the MSP Pro, MSP Enterprise and Enterprise Plus editions. For large enterprises, multi-tenancy is available with subscription or perpetual licenses in the Enterprise and Enterprise Plus editions.
The 15-day Free Trial comes with full access to all NAKIVO Backup & Replication features, including Backup for Microsoft Office 365, Amazon S3 Object Lock Support and Tenant Resource Allocation.
“We’re always trying to anticipate business needs when it comes to data protection. NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10.2 expands Backup for Microsoft 365 functionality with SharePoint Online Backup and addresses ransomware threats with the S3 Object Lock functionality,” said Bruce Talley, CEO of NAKIVO Inc. “The move to cloud storage and cloud services continues, and we are always ready to meet evolving market trends, so our customers have the tools they need to keep their data safe wherever it resides.”
Supporting Quote:
“NAKIVO Backup & Replication helped us achieve simplicity and peace of mind, two important factors when selecting a data protection solution. By switching to NAKIVO Backup & Replication, we saved $10,000. NAKIVO Backup & Replication is simple yet robust and always delivers reliable backups for us,” says Nelson Lima, IT Director at Nutrition Smart.
ABOUT NAKIVO
NAKIVO is a US-based corporation dedicated to delivering the ultimate backup and site recovery solution. With 20 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, 5-star online community reviews, 98% customer satisfaction with support, and more than 16,000 paid customers worldwide, NAKIVO provides an unprecedented level of protection for virtual, physical, cloud and SaaS environments. As one of the fastest-growing data protection software vendors in the industry, NAKIVO provides a data protection solution for major companies such as Coca-Cola, Honda, and SpaceX, in addition to working with over 5,000 channel partners in 140 countries worldwide.
