FT. WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Milk Bank and Parkview Regional Medical Center Announce Milk Depot Opening

Parkview Health and The Milk Bank are excited to announce that Parkview Regional Medical Center is now open as an official Milk Depot site.

A Milk Depot is a site where approved donor mothers can drop off frozen, surplus breast milk. The milk is transported to The Milk Bank in Indianapolis to be pasteurized and distributed to NICUs and outpatient families throughout the Midwest. Ideal candidates for milk donors are non-smoking women in good general health who take limited or no medications or herbal supplements. For clarification on eligibility, contact The Milk Bank at 317-536-1670 or visit themilkbank.org/donate-milk.

The Milk Bank’s Director of Clinical Operations, Sarah Long shared, “All infants should have access to safe human milk, the science is irrefutable - human milk improves health care outcomes, especially for fragile infants. Breastfeeding and the use of human milk is a public health strategy that helps reduce infant mortality. We’re proud to partner with Parkview Regional Medical Center to support our milk donors in the region.”

“As a Milk Depot site, Parkview Regional Medical Center will make it easier for moms to donate breast milk to those who need it,” said Lauri Berghoff, director of Women's and Children's inpatient services. “We are excited to not only welcome eligible donors, but also continue our efforts to educate the public on the benefits of breast-feeding.”

In the absence of an infant’s own mother’s milk, pasteurized donor human milk (PDHM) offers many of the same benefits, such as optimal nutrition, easy digestibility, and immunologic protection against organisms and diseases. The Milk Bank aims to encourage breastfeeding mothers and provide PDHM for any infant or child with medical necessity.

About The Milk Bank The Milk Bank was established to improve health outcomes for premature and ill infants, foster better health for children and decrease health care expenditures. The Milk Bank receives human milk from carefully screened donors, pasteurizes, freezes and distributes it throughout the United States. As a non-profit, community-supported entity, The Milk Bank is the first and only donor human milk bank in Indiana. The Milk Bank is a proud member of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America.

About Parkview Health

Parkview Health is a not-for-profit, community-based health system serving a northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio population of more than 850,000. Parkview Health’s mission is to improve health and inspire well-being in the communities it serves. With more than 13,000 co-workers, it serves as the region’s largest employer.

Parkview Health includes 10 hospitals and an extensive network of primary care and specialty care physicians. The flagship Parkview Regional Medical Center campus includes services such as the Parkview Cancer Institute, Parkview Heart Institute, Samaritan flight and ground transport program, Parkview Ortho Hospital, a certified stroke center, verified adult and pediatric trauma centers, Women's & Children's Hospital and an outpatient services center. Parkview Health has been designated a Magnet® health system for nursing excellence. ###