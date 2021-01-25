Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The ‘new’ Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast Conference report is now available to download

SMi Reports: Hear key Sessions from Amgen, BSI, FDA, Biogen, Takeda, Janssen, Merck, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and many more!

LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The two-day conference agenda will cover key topics driving the industry including advancing development for drug delivery devices, regulatory updates including the FDA draft guidance on bridging studies, connectivity and digital health for combination products and compatibility for drug delivery systems.

For the full agenda, speaker line-up and the brochure is available to download online: www.pfsamericas.com/einpr4

What you will find in the report:

• What to expect from the 2021 conference
• Sessions from Amgen, BSI, FDA, Biogen, Takeda, Janssen, Merck, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and many more!
• Key themes on device development, international regulatory guidance, connectivity and compatibility for combination products
• Featured speakers for 2021
• Key reasons to attend
• Insights into the SMi virtual experience
• Attendee and sponsor testimonials
• Infographics on who you will meet at this year’s event
• How to register or become a Commercial Partner

This virtual event will bring together specialists within the industry to provide an exclusive insight into the sphere of regulation, new digital technology trends, human studies and innovative design and delivery systems within the prefilled syringe industry.

Virtual conference: Online access only $399 applies to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies only www.pfsamericas.com/einpr4

Sponsored by Almac, BD, Polyplastics-Topas, Weiss-Aug & Zeon
For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

