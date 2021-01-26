Antisense And RNAi Therapeutics Market Driven By Growing Prevalence Of Neurogenerative And Infectious Diseases

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases is projected to contribute to the demand for the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market. Gene suppression approaches including RNA interference and antisense oligonucleotides are used for the treatment of various neurodegenerative conditions by repairing mutant genes. According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease are the most common neurodegenerative diseases, affecting millions of people globally. In the USA, an estimated 930,000 people were expected to have Parkinson’s disease by the end of 2020. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases are a major concern and dominated the WHO’s list of 2019 health threats ranging from various climate change issues to inadequate healthcare facilities.

The global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market size was expected to decline from $1.14 billion in 2019 to $1.11 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.89%. The decline was mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. As per TBRC’s antisense and RNAi therapeutics market report, the market is then expected to recover and reach $1.44 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.23%.

The antisense and RNAi therapeutics industry consists of antisense & RNAi therapeutics products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop antisense & RNAi therapeutics to treat various diseases. RNA interference-based and RNA-based antisense oligonucleotide therapies are advanced methods used for the treatment of various respiratory diseases including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. In addition to this, antisense & RNAi therapeutics finds application in curing cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

CAR-T Therapy Market - By Target Antigen (CD19 Therapy, CD22 Therapy, BCMA Therapy, Others), By Application (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Follicular Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/car-t-therapy-market

Oncology Drugs Market - By Type (Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical cancer, Kidney cancer, Gastric Cancer, Brain Tumor, Skin Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Thyroid cancer, Others), By Drug Class Type (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy), Chemotherapy, Hormonal Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Hospital Pharmacies, Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Drug Classification (Branded, Generic), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-drugs-market

Respiratory Diseases Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-diseases-drugs-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-devices-and-equipment-therapeutic-and-diagnostic-global-market-report

Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alzheimers-disease-treatment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.