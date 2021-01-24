Public Education Disaster Week

Monday, two harmful bills are being rushed through the Senate Education Committee before Iowans have time to respond. SSB 1065 would divert taxes for public schools to private schools and SSB 1064 would make Iowa schools unsafe during the pandemic.

Both pieces of legislation were written and filed without any input from the IA Department of Education.

“If these bills pass it will be a disaster for Iowa public schools.” Senate Education Committee member Sarah Trone Garriott of Windsor Heights said. “Our public school educators have gone above and beyond for months, giving everything they have to keep educating our students through a public health disaster. They’ve done all this with no additional support from the state, after years of underfunding. Instead of thanking them, the majority party is rushing through bills that will defund public schools, undermine local decision making, and disregard health and safety.”

On Monday, Senate Republicans have scheduled subcommittees for both pieces of legislation. By 3 PMthat same day, the Senate Education Committee is expected to approve this legislation, clearing the way for votes by the entire Senate before the end of the week.

“Public schools are the heart of our Iowa communities and a great source of pride. When I speak to business owners, they share about the importance of high quality public education for recruiting and retaining talent,” said Trone-Garriott. “Strong public schools improve the quality of life for the entire community. It’s a shame that these pieces of legislation will be passed out of committee tomorrow before the school day is even over.”

“Disaster Week for Iowa Public Education” (Schedule)

MONDAY, 10:30 AM: “SHIFTING TAX DOLLARS FROM PUBLIC TO PRIVATE SCHOOLS” SSB 1065

Subcommittee meeting on SSB 1065 with testimony from members of the public

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/97398620607?pwd=bFhpbFY4WStzRGdITjd4QlpzVExhZz09

Read written comments from the public: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/committees/meetingPublicComment?meetingID=32363&action=viewCommitteePublicComments

MONDAY, 2:00 PM: “THE UNSAFE SCHOOLS ACT” SSB 1064

Subcommittee meeting on SSB 1064 with testimony from members of the public

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/92644975939?pwd=d3ZtcHJtV1FHR084c2Q1eS9SMENiQT09

Read written comments from the public:

https://www.legis.iowa.gov/committees/meetingPublicComment?meetingID=32370&action=viewCommitteePublicComments

MONDAY, 3 PM: SENATE EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senate Education Committee discusses both SSB 1065 and SSB 1064

Committee meetings in the Senate chamber can be watched live at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/dashboard?view=videoLive&chamber=S and are also available to watch on demand.

TUESDAY 7 PM: STATEWIDE ZOOM TOWN HALL TO SAVE IOWA’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Iowa Senate Democrats will host a “Iowa Virtual Town Hall to Save Iowa’s Public Schools.”

Senators, education leaders, health care experts, and ordinary Iowans will discuss both bills and how to help stop them. Zoom: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUlcuyurjovGtF7LFAyvK-HWPIcQkCS6anZ and also on the Iowa Senate Democrats’ Facebook page

IOWA SENATE DEBATES SSB 1065 AND SSB 1064:

Expected before the Senate adjourns on Thursday, January 28

Senate debate takes place in the Senate Chamber and video can be watched live and on demand at: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/dashboard?view=videoLive&chamber=S

